COOS BAY – Southwestern Oregon Community College announces the names of students who excelled fall term 2018-2019. These students are being recognized with placement on the college’s Dean’s List (DL), Honor Roll (HR) and Academic Excellence (AE) list.
• Academic Excellence – students must receive a GPA of 4.0 in at least 12 credits
• Honor Roll – students must receive a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99 in at least 12 credits
• Dean’s List – students must receive a GPA between 3.0 and 3.49 in at least 12 credits
Bandon
Brock Adams Bandon OR Honor Roll
Leeann Fraser Bandon OR Dean's List
Ernest Garrett Bandon OR Honor Roll
Weston Jennings Bandon OR Dean's List
Amanda Kastning Bandon OR Honor Roll
Adrienne Roth Bandon OR Dean's List
Tiffiany Peters Bandon OR Honor Roll
Ashley Poole Bandon OR Dean's List
Amanda Smith Bandon OR Academic Excellence
Erin Wheeler Bandon OR Academic Excellence
Broadbent
Cassandra Latimer Broadbent OR Honor Roll
Brookings
Sarah Arriaga Brookings OR Academic Excellence
Bethany Beer Brookings OR Academic Excellence
Charles Dickinson Brookings OR Honor Roll
Garrett Dresen Brookings OR Dean's List
Jacob Foyil Brookings OR Honor Roll
Garrett Foyil Brookings OR Honor Roll
David Freeman Brookings OR Dean's List
Marina Goodwin Brookings OR Dean's List
Erik Holland Brookings OR Academic Excellence
Shalene Holland Brookings OR Honor Roll
Donna Miller-Crabtree Brookings OR Academic Excellence
Danielle Smithers Brookings OR Academic Excellence
Danner Snow Brookings OR Dean's List
Coos Bay
Iman-Tyson Abboud Coos Bay OR
Haylin Alvis Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Rebecca Andrews Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Maria Arellano Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Shelby Armistead Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Nefthali Arriola Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Jacob Attebery Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Uriel Barrios-Gonzales Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Rylee Bauer Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Hunter Bayne Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Matthew Bell Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Bradliegh Best Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Royal Beyer Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Kaitlynn Binning Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Ireland Bloking Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Maggie Box Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Zachary Breitkreutz Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Hayden Brick Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Sidney Brown Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Eion Brown Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Zachary Browning Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Jacob Burch Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Jamescott Carl Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Brianna Chapanar Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Dhirendra Charitar Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Aaliyah Chavez Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Camden Chose Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Nemesia Chouinard Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Ryan Campbell Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Sydney Colledge Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Bethany Cooper Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Justin Cooper Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Tonya Cornell Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Deonne Cotell Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Michael Cusack Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Jeremiah DeFord Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Alieu Diaw Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Nicholas Dixon Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Darrell Donhoff Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Levi Drew Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Ryan Driscoll Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Brad Dubisar Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Kirra Dugan Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Jennifer Dungee Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Andrew Dunning Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Nicholas Duskin Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Sheena Eickhoff Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Bailey Eisenbarth Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Bailey Elkins Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Koby Etzwiler Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Antoinette Faber Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Noah Ferber Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Brooke Fisher Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Kayla Flint Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Adolfo Flores Rodriguez Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Megan Foord Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Jacob Ford Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Alexander Forster Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Jenna Frank Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Kimberly Frazier Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Leelah Friberg Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Alberto Garcia Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Kaitlyn Garrett Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Brianna Gauvain Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Jake Gerhardt Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Colby Gillett Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Casey Gillett Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Virginia Gonzales Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Evelyn Gonzalez Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Dameon Goodale Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Rislyn Hall Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Jorda Harlow Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Arath Hernandez Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Jasmine Herrera Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Arianna Herrera Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Andrew Hiatt Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Alexander Hinkle Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Levi Hogge Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Marlynna Hoke Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Nicholas Holder Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Meghan Holloman Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Carly Homenyk Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Breanna Hovda Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Michaela Huber Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Hernan Ibarra Castanon Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Adam Inouye, Coos Bay, OR Honor Roll
Sahara Iverson Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Samantha Jackson Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Benjamin Jacobson Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Anne Jakubowski Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Qingbin Jia Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Kyuri Jin Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Mackenzie Johnson Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Evan Johnson Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Riley Jones Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Shayla Joyce Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Chase Kazzee Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Robert Kelly Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Karli Kinney Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Kodai Kobayashi Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Mersadies Kohanes Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Kristopher Kohler Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Jasmine Krastes Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Baileigh Krause Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Clayton Kreuscher Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Domnika Krivoshein Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Josh Kyllo Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Trinitey Letterman Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Spencer Loring Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Elizabeth Lowe Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Izabel Lynch Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Brock Mahi Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Daniel Martin Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Collin McGuire Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Jordan McGuirk Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Grace McKie Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Catherine Midcap Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Emily Miller Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Samantha Miller Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Sierra Mitchell Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Ryotaro Miyashita Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Rylee Morgan Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Daniel Morris Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Stephen Morris Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Kelsey Morrison Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Alexander Moskowitz Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Makayla Murillo Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Keeghan Myers Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Ira Jean Navarro Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Trevor Niehoff Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Agnese Ozola Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Victoria Paredes Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Nerissa Patrick Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Nicholas Payton Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Katie Pearce Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Austin Peavyhouse Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Bailey Pederson Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Morgan Pennington Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Jessica Petersen Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Tiana Peterson Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Andrea Porch Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Travis Powell Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Jasey Ramelow Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Megan Realander Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Tina Reich Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Aaron Reisenbigler Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Sophie Richmond Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Kate Riley Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Cody Riturban Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Hunter Robbins-Bilow Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Marco Robinson Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
William Roderick Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
LaShawn Rodriguez Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Nickolas Rubin Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Tatsuya Saito Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Andria Santoyo Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Brittney Sauve Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Nicklas Seeley Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Marie Seely Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Keith Selanoff Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Dongcheol Seo Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Korina Shipstad Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Yuta Shoji Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Allyssa Siegrist Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Kendra Silva Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Quinn Simard Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Ashton Sisco Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Sarah Skokan Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Miranda Smith Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Jordan Smith Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Caitlin Snuggerud Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Taylor Stark Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Kaila Tripp Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Madeline Trippett Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Breanna Tupac Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Dakota Turkle Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Burtana Vidal North Bend OR Honor Roll
Joshua Volden Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Vishal Vyas Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Sidney Walker Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Kaylee Wegner Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Kristopher Wood Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Claire Woodham Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Kari Woodward Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Andy Wright Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Kayla Wyatt Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Jacob Wyer Coos Bay OR Dean's List
Ayano Yukimoto Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Emerson Zaplatar Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Coquille
Lily Bergstedt Coquille OR Honor Roll
Mariesha Craven Coquille OR Dean's List
Chelsie Derby Coquille OR Honor Roll
Ciana Duble Coquille OR Dean's List
Lorri Glenn Coquille OR Academic Excellence
Mattie Maggard Coquille OR Dean's List
Kayla Mong Coquille OR Academic Excellence
Macy Neuschwander Coquille OR Dean's List
Abbie Nidever Coquille OR Academic Excellence
Joshua Norton Coquille OR Dean's List
Karina Perez Martinez Coquille OR Honor Roll
Josiah Perkins Coquille OR Honor Roll
Bethany Rowe Coquille OR Dean's List
Kaylee Shrum Coquille OR Academic Excellence
Cameron Sykes Coquille OR Academic Excellence
Ireland Tall Hunter Coquille OR Academic Excellence
Troy Thomas Coquille OR Dean's List
Larissa Zgraggen Coquille OR Academic Excellence
Florence
Laura Johnson Florence OR Honor Roll
Jared Mannis Florence OR Academic Excellence
Ajia Mannis Florence OR Honor Roll
Anthony Perez Florence OR Dean's List
Gold Beach
Misha Freeman Gold Beach OR Academic Excellence
Stewart Hoskinson Gold Beach OR Honor Roll
Angel Lampke Gold Beach OR Dean's List
Richard Martorano Gold Beach OR Honor Roll
Taylor Pitchford Gold Beach OR Academic Excellence
Samuel Springer Gold Beach OR Dean's List
Kassidy Stewart Gold Beach OR Honor Roll
Lakeside
Tamara Beardsley Lakeside OR Academic Excellence
Kiersten Marsh Lakeside OR Dean's List
Travis Reed Lakeside OR Honor Roll
Erin Sickles Lakeside OR Academic Excellence
Langlois
Aimee Fletcher Langlois OR Academic Excellence
Anders Foster Langlois OR Honor Roll
Roger Lobato Langlois OR Honor Roll
Myrtle Point
Ammar Asghar Myrtle Point OR Dean's List
James Bates Myrtle Point OR Academic Excellence
Daven Cagley Myrtle Point OR Honor Roll
Allyen Cuneo Myrtle Point OR Academic Excellence
Howard Hartwell Myrtle Point OR Dean's List
Chancy Johnson Myrtle Point OR Dean's List
Naomi Lillie Myrtle Point OR Academic Excellence
Maria Medina Myrtle Point OR Dean's List
Brianna Mowe Myrtle Point OR Academic Excellence
Meghan Price Myrtle Point OR Honor Roll
Ariana Sater-Brown Myrtle Point OR Honor Roll
Martin Seklecki Myrtle Point OR Academic Excellence
North Bend
Elizabeth Ambrose North Bend OR Dean's List
Jared Baker North Bend OR Academic Excellence
Kevin Ballard North Bend OR Academic Excellence
Destainie Belt North Bend OR Dean's List
Braden Bingham North Bend OR Dean's List
Callen Brewer North Bend OR Honor Roll
Teaisha Brooks North Bend OR Academic Excellence
Marina Burfield North Bend OR Dean's List
Harlee Christopher North Bend OR Dean's List
Thomas Cline North Bend OR Honor Roll
Jessica Collins North Bend OR Academic Excellence
Patience Cook North Bend OR Honor Roll
Jacob Copeland North Bend OR Academic Excellence
Jack Crowe North Bend OR Dean's List
Faith Crowell North Bend OR Dean's List
Garrett Curtis North Bend OR Dean's List
Mark Deane North Bend OR Academic Excellence
Casey Edwards North Bend OR Dean's List
Jesse Ehrmantrout North Bend OR Dean's List
Marissa Engleman North Bend OR Honor Roll
Cassandra Fellows North Bend OR Academic Excellence
Kijana Gantenbein North Bend OR Academic Excellence
Sandy German North Bend OR Honor Roll
Ernest Goode North Bend OR Dean's List
Aaron Grabow North Bend OR Academic Excellence
Jessica Halzel North Bend OR Dean's List
Amelia Harvey North Bend OR Honor Roll
Jesse Hill North Bend OR Academic Excellence
Cole Hornbrook North Bend OR Honor Roll
Erica Hughlett North Bend OR Dean's List
Christa Jackson North Bend OR Academic Excellence
Lindsay Janzer North Bend OR Dean's List
Benjamin Johnston North Bend OR Honor Roll
Brittany Kelley North Bend OR Dean's List
Lochlan Kelsay North Bend OR Academic Excellence
Tessa King North Bend OR Academic Excellence
Brian Kinser North Bend OR Honor Roll
Heather Kirkby North Bend OR Honor Roll
Amy Kronsberg North Bend OR Dean's List
Regan Lavoie North Bend OR Academic Excellence
Luke Lucero North Bend OR Honor Roll
Genevieve Martinez North Bend OR Dean's List
Jamison Mateski North Bend OR Dean's List
Caleb Melton North Bend OR Academic Excellence
My Nguyen North Bend OR Academic Excellence
Tran Nguyen North Bend OR Honor Roll
Garrett Oman North Bend OR Academic Excellence
Kyler Peters North Bend OR Dean's List
Michael Reasor North Bend OR Honor Roll
Emily Rodley North Bend OR Dean's List
Jordan Roos North Bend OR Academic Excellence
Elizabeth Seldon North Bend OR Academic Excellence
Katelyn Sharp North Bend OR Dean's List
Sierra Smith North Bend OR Honor Roll
Brody Sutton North Bend OR Dean's List
Karissa Thomas North Bend OR Academic Excellence
David VanDyke North Bend OR Academic Excellence
Geneva Varga North Bend OR Academic Excellence
Miles Wheeler North Bend OR Dean's List
Kerrie Wheeler Fullerton North Bend OR Honor Roll
Matthew Wick North Bend OR Academic Excellence
Greg Winger North Bend OR Honor Roll
Port Orford
Ashley Hall Port Orford OR Honor Roll
Powers
Emilie Fandel Powers OR Dean's List
Janel Thornton Powers OR Academic Excellence
Reedsport
Kristine Campo Reedsport OR Academic Excellence
Christina Crockett Reedsport OR Dean's List
Jacob Faber Reedsport OR Honor Roll
Alexandrea Foley Reedsport OR Dean's List
Austin Friedrich Reedsport OR Academic Excellence
Anna Shields Reedsport OR Academic Excellence
Jacob Stickle Reedsport OR Academic Excellence
Katelynn Swift Reedsport OR Dean's List
Paul Weeden Reedsport OR Dean's List