COOS BAY – Southwestern Oregon Community College announces the names of students who excelled fall term 2018-2019. These students are being recognized with placement on the college’s Dean’s List (DL), Honor Roll (HR) and Academic Excellence (AE) list.

• Academic Excellence – students must receive a GPA of 4.0 in at least 12 credits

• Honor Roll – students must receive a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99 in at least 12 credits

• Dean’s List – students must receive a GPA between 3.0 and 3.49 in at least 12 credits

Southwestern Oregon Community College leads and inspires lifelong learning through its campuses on the south Oregon coast in Coos and Curry counties, and through its University Center. For more information, visit www.socc.edu.

Bandon

Brock Adams Bandon OR Honor Roll

Leeann Fraser Bandon OR Dean's List

Ernest Garrett Bandon OR Honor Roll

Weston Jennings Bandon OR Dean's List

Amanda Kastning Bandon OR Honor Roll

Adrienne Roth Bandon OR Dean's List

Tiffiany Peters Bandon OR Honor Roll

Ashley Poole Bandon OR Dean's List

Amanda Smith Bandon OR Academic Excellence

Erin Wheeler Bandon OR Academic Excellence

Broadbent

Cassandra Latimer Broadbent OR Honor Roll

Brookings

Sarah Arriaga Brookings OR Academic Excellence

Bethany Beer Brookings OR Academic Excellence

Charles Dickinson Brookings OR Honor Roll

Garrett Dresen Brookings OR Dean's List

Jacob Foyil Brookings OR Honor Roll

Garrett Foyil Brookings OR Honor Roll

David Freeman Brookings OR Dean's List

Marina Goodwin Brookings OR Dean's List

Erik Holland Brookings OR Academic Excellence

Shalene Holland Brookings OR Honor Roll

Donna Miller-Crabtree Brookings OR Academic Excellence

Danielle Smithers Brookings OR Academic Excellence

Danner Snow Brookings OR Dean's List

Coos Bay

Iman-Tyson Abboud Coos Bay OR 

Haylin Alvis Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Rebecca Andrews Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Maria Arellano Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Shelby Armistead Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Nefthali Arriola Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Jacob Attebery Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Uriel Barrios-Gonzales Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Rylee Bauer Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Hunter Bayne Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Matthew Bell Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Bradliegh Best Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Royal Beyer Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Kaitlynn Binning Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Ireland Bloking Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Maggie Box Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Zachary Breitkreutz Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Hayden Brick Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Sidney Brown Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Eion Brown Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Zachary Browning Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Jacob Burch Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Jamescott Carl Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Brianna Chapanar Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Dhirendra Charitar Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Aaliyah Chavez Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Camden Chose Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Nemesia Chouinard Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Ryan Campbell Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Sydney Colledge Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Bethany Cooper Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Justin Cooper Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Tonya Cornell Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Deonne Cotell Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Michael Cusack Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Jeremiah DeFord Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Alieu Diaw Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Nicholas Dixon Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Darrell Donhoff Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Levi Drew Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Ryan Driscoll Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Brad Dubisar Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Kirra Dugan Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Jennifer Dungee Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Andrew Dunning Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Nicholas Duskin Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Sheena Eickhoff Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Bailey Eisenbarth Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Bailey Elkins Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Koby Etzwiler Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Antoinette Faber Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Noah Ferber Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Brooke Fisher Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Kayla Flint Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Adolfo Flores Rodriguez Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Megan Foord Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Jacob Ford Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Alexander Forster Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Jenna Frank Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Kimberly Frazier Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Leelah Friberg Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Alberto Garcia Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Kaitlyn Garrett Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Brianna Gauvain Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Jake Gerhardt Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Colby Gillett Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Casey Gillett Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Virginia Gonzales Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Evelyn Gonzalez Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Dameon Goodale Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Rislyn Hall Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Jorda Harlow Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Arath Hernandez Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Jasmine Herrera Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Arianna Herrera Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Andrew Hiatt Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Alexander Hinkle Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Levi Hogge Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Marlynna Hoke Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Nicholas Holder Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Meghan Holloman Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Carly Homenyk Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Breanna Hovda Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Michaela Huber Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Hernan Ibarra Castanon Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Adam Inouye, Coos Bay, OR Honor Roll

Sahara Iverson Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Samantha Jackson Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Benjamin Jacobson Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Anne Jakubowski Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Qingbin Jia Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Kyuri Jin Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Mackenzie Johnson Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Evan Johnson Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Riley Jones Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Shayla Joyce Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Chase Kazzee Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Robert Kelly Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Karli Kinney Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Kodai Kobayashi Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Mersadies Kohanes Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Kristopher Kohler Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Jasmine Krastes Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Baileigh Krause Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Clayton Kreuscher Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Domnika Krivoshein Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Josh Kyllo Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Trinitey Letterman Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Spencer Loring Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Elizabeth Lowe Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Izabel Lynch Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Brock Mahi Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Daniel Martin Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Collin McGuire Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Jordan McGuirk Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Grace McKie Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Catherine Midcap Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Emily Miller Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Samantha Miller Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Sierra Mitchell Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Ryotaro Miyashita Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Rylee Morgan Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Daniel Morris Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Stephen Morris Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Kelsey Morrison Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Alexander Moskowitz Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Makayla Murillo Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Keeghan Myers Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Ira Jean Navarro Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Trevor Niehoff Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Agnese Ozola Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Victoria Paredes Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Nerissa Patrick Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Nicholas Payton Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Katie Pearce Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Austin Peavyhouse Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Bailey Pederson Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Morgan Pennington Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Jessica Petersen Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Tiana Peterson Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Andrea Porch Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Travis Powell Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Jasey Ramelow Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Megan Realander Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Tina Reich Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Aaron Reisenbigler Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Sophie Richmond Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Kate Riley Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Cody Riturban Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Hunter Robbins-Bilow Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Marco Robinson Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

William Roderick Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

LaShawn Rodriguez Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Nickolas Rubin Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Tatsuya Saito Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Andria Santoyo Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Brittney Sauve Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Nicklas Seeley Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Marie Seely Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Keith Selanoff Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Dongcheol Seo Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Korina Shipstad Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Yuta Shoji Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Allyssa Siegrist Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Kendra Silva Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Quinn Simard Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Ashton Sisco Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Sarah Skokan Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Miranda Smith Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Jordan Smith Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Caitlin Snuggerud Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Taylor Stark Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Kaila Tripp Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Madeline Trippett Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Breanna Tupac Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Dakota Turkle Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Burtana Vidal North Bend OR Honor Roll

Joshua Volden Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Vishal Vyas Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Sidney Walker Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Kaylee Wegner Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Kristopher Wood Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Claire Woodham Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Kari Woodward Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Andy Wright Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Kayla Wyatt Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Jacob Wyer Coos Bay OR Dean's List

Ayano Yukimoto Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Emerson Zaplatar Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Coquille

Lily Bergstedt Coquille OR Honor Roll

Mariesha Craven Coquille OR Dean's List

Chelsie Derby Coquille OR Honor Roll

Ciana Duble Coquille OR Dean's List

Lorri Glenn Coquille OR Academic Excellence

Mattie Maggard Coquille OR Dean's List

Kayla Mong Coquille OR Academic Excellence

Macy Neuschwander Coquille OR Dean's List

Abbie Nidever Coquille OR Academic Excellence

Joshua Norton Coquille OR Dean's List

Karina Perez Martinez Coquille OR Honor Roll

Josiah Perkins Coquille OR Honor Roll

Bethany Rowe Coquille OR Dean's List

Kaylee Shrum Coquille OR Academic Excellence

Cameron Sykes Coquille OR Academic Excellence

Ireland Tall Hunter Coquille OR Academic Excellence

Troy Thomas Coquille OR Dean's List

Larissa Zgraggen Coquille OR Academic Excellence

Florence

Laura Johnson Florence OR Honor Roll

Jared Mannis Florence OR Academic Excellence

Ajia Mannis Florence OR Honor Roll

Anthony Perez Florence OR Dean's List

Gold Beach

Misha Freeman Gold Beach OR Academic Excellence

Stewart Hoskinson Gold Beach OR Honor Roll

Angel Lampke Gold Beach OR Dean's List

Richard Martorano Gold Beach OR Honor Roll

Taylor Pitchford Gold Beach OR Academic Excellence

Samuel Springer Gold Beach OR Dean's List

Kassidy Stewart Gold Beach OR Honor Roll

Lakeside

Tamara Beardsley Lakeside OR Academic Excellence

Kiersten Marsh Lakeside OR Dean's List

Travis Reed Lakeside OR Honor Roll

Erin Sickles Lakeside OR Academic Excellence

Langlois

Aimee Fletcher Langlois OR Academic Excellence

Anders Foster Langlois OR Honor Roll

Roger Lobato Langlois OR Honor Roll

Myrtle Point

Ammar Asghar Myrtle Point OR Dean's List

James Bates Myrtle Point OR Academic Excellence

Daven Cagley Myrtle Point OR Honor Roll

Allyen Cuneo Myrtle Point OR Academic Excellence

Howard Hartwell Myrtle Point OR Dean's List

Chancy Johnson Myrtle Point OR Dean's List

Naomi Lillie Myrtle Point OR Academic Excellence

Maria Medina Myrtle Point OR Dean's List

Brianna Mowe Myrtle Point OR Academic Excellence

Meghan Price Myrtle Point OR Honor Roll

Ariana Sater-Brown Myrtle Point OR Honor Roll

Martin Seklecki Myrtle Point OR Academic Excellence

North Bend

Elizabeth Ambrose North Bend OR Dean's List

Jared Baker North Bend OR Academic Excellence

Kevin Ballard North Bend OR Academic Excellence

Destainie Belt North Bend OR Dean's List

Braden Bingham North Bend OR Dean's List

Callen Brewer North Bend OR Honor Roll

Teaisha Brooks North Bend OR Academic Excellence

Marina Burfield North Bend OR Dean's List

Harlee Christopher North Bend OR Dean's List

Thomas Cline North Bend OR Honor Roll

Jessica Collins North Bend OR Academic Excellence

Patience Cook North Bend OR Honor Roll

Jacob Copeland North Bend OR Academic Excellence

Jack Crowe North Bend OR Dean's List

Faith Crowell North Bend OR Dean's List

Garrett Curtis North Bend OR Dean's List

Mark Deane North Bend OR Academic Excellence

Casey Edwards North Bend OR Dean's List

Jesse Ehrmantrout North Bend OR Dean's List

Marissa Engleman North Bend OR Honor Roll

Cassandra Fellows North Bend OR Academic Excellence

Kijana Gantenbein North Bend OR Academic Excellence

Sandy German North Bend OR Honor Roll

Ernest Goode North Bend OR Dean's List

Aaron Grabow North Bend OR Academic Excellence

Jessica Halzel North Bend OR Dean's List

Amelia Harvey North Bend OR Honor Roll

Jesse Hill North Bend OR Academic Excellence

Cole Hornbrook North Bend OR Honor Roll

Erica Hughlett North Bend OR Dean's List

Christa Jackson North Bend OR Academic Excellence

Lindsay Janzer North Bend OR Dean's List

Benjamin Johnston North Bend OR Honor Roll

Brittany Kelley North Bend OR Dean's List

Lochlan Kelsay North Bend OR Academic Excellence

Tessa King North Bend OR Academic Excellence

Brian Kinser North Bend OR Honor Roll

Heather Kirkby North Bend OR Honor Roll

Amy Kronsberg North Bend OR Dean's List

Regan Lavoie North Bend OR Academic Excellence

Luke Lucero North Bend OR Honor Roll

Genevieve Martinez North Bend OR Dean's List

Jamison Mateski North Bend OR Dean's List

Caleb Melton North Bend OR Academic Excellence

My Nguyen North Bend OR Academic Excellence

Tran Nguyen North Bend OR Honor Roll

Garrett Oman North Bend OR Academic Excellence

Kyler Peters North Bend OR Dean's List

Michael Reasor North Bend OR Honor Roll

Emily Rodley North Bend OR Dean's List

Jordan Roos North Bend OR Academic Excellence

Elizabeth Seldon North Bend OR Academic Excellence

Katelyn Sharp North Bend OR Dean's List

Sierra Smith North Bend OR Honor Roll

Brody Sutton North Bend OR Dean's List

Karissa Thomas North Bend OR Academic Excellence

David VanDyke North Bend OR Academic Excellence

Geneva Varga North Bend OR Academic Excellence

Miles Wheeler North Bend OR Dean's List

Kerrie Wheeler Fullerton North Bend OR Honor Roll

Matthew Wick North Bend OR Academic Excellence

Greg Winger North Bend OR Honor Roll

Port Orford

Ashley Hall Port Orford OR Honor Roll

Powers

Emilie Fandel Powers OR Dean's List

Janel Thornton Powers OR Academic Excellence

Reedsport

Kristine Campo Reedsport OR Academic Excellence

Christina Crockett Reedsport OR Dean's List

Jacob Faber Reedsport OR Honor Roll

Alexandrea Foley Reedsport OR Dean's List

Austin Friedrich Reedsport OR Academic Excellence

Anna Shields Reedsport OR Academic Excellence

Jacob Stickle Reedsport OR Academic Excellence

Katelynn Swift Reedsport OR Dean's List

Paul Weeden Reedsport OR Dean's List

