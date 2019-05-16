COOS BAY – Southwestern Oregon Community College has awarded the 2019 Distinguished Alumni to LaMont Swinson of Coos Bay. He is a 2000 SWOCC graduate. A celebration to honor Swinson will take place at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 13.
“LaMont has overcome much adversity in his life. He never gave up on his dream and is a great example of the success that comes from resiliency and determination,” said SWOCC President Dr. Patty Scott. “He is a great role model for our students today.”
“The leadership skills LaMont exhibits working with the young men and women as well as his staff at the credit union is commendable,” said SWOCC Dean of Enrollment Tom Nicholls. “He is encouraging to both students and his staff in furthering their education through post-secondary educational opportunities and/or advanced training, serving as a terrific role model for young people and adults alike.”
The Distinguished Alumni award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated significant contributions to their professions, communities or academia.
For more information, contact Deb Nicholls at 541-888-7612, or dnicholls@socc.edu.