COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College welcomes Dr. Jack Higginbotham of Oregon State University, director of the Oregon NASA Space Grant Consortium, who will present “America’s Next Step on the Moon: Artemis” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, in the Hales Center for the Performing Arts, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay.
Higginbotham will discuss the current goals for NASA’s manned space flight program. NASA has been challenged to permanently and sustainably return to the Moon by 2024 as part of a larger vision of continued human exploration of the solar system. Artemis, the newest NASA lunar program, will, with the help of industrial partners, get astronauts back on the lunar surface and pave the way for further missions to more distant worlds.
What will mean to have a permanent, sustainable human presence on the moon? What science objectives are being accomplished? What is the Lunar Gateway and what does it mean for the future of manned exploration? We hope everyone can attend this thought-provoking look into the future of space flight.
For further information, contact Dr. Aaron Coyner in the Southwestern physics department at 541-888-7244 or by email at aaron.coyner@socc.edu.