COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College fall term courses will start on Monday, Sept. 14. The college is taking steps to begin fall term two weeks early to better serve its students during the COVID-19 situation.
With this schedule, students will take 11 weeks of classes and the last day of finals will be Wednesday, Nov. 25. This ensures students complete fall term prior to the Thanksgiving weekend, and will not be required to return to school until winter term classes begin in January.
Student housing on the Coos Bay campus will be operating fall term. Move-in will be Thursday, Sept. 10. The college’s dining services also will re-open at that time with the start of fall term.
Throughout summer, Southwestern’s Coos and Curry campuses will remain closed to the general public. During this time, staff will begin preparations for a phased-in reopening of fall on-campus services for students and procedures for protecting the health of students and staff. The college’s procedures will comply with federal and state guidelines for social distancing and safety protocols for higher education institutions.
For details about registration and programs, go to www.socc.edu.
College staff is working remotely by phone and email to assist its students and community members. For help, please contact the following offices:
• To talk with an adviser Coos Campus: 541-888-7405
• To talk with an advisor Curry Campus: 541-813-1667
• To register for classes Coos Campus: 541-888-7352
• To register for classes Curry Campus: curryfirststop@socc.edu
• Student housing: 541-888-7635, housing@socc.edu
• Veterans Services: 541-888-7236, vets@socc.edu
• Financial Aid: 541-888-7324 and 541-888-1617, fao@socc.edu
• Athletics: Contact individual coaches or for general inquiries, 541-888-7452.
Southwestern Oregon Community College staff remains in close contact with state officials about the developments with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. To find the most current information concerning the College, visit Southwestern's novel coronavirus updates webpage at https://mylakerlink.socc.edu/ICS/Administrative_Services/.
