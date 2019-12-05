COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College will host a Community Resource Fair from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, in Empire Hall, on Southwestern’s Coos Campus, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay.
The event is free and open to the public. There is no registration fee to participate as a resource provider. However, reservations are required and the event is almost full, so those interested are advised to reserve a space soon by contacting Clayton Willett at clayton.willett@socc.edu. Businesses and resource providers are encouraged to bring handouts, gifts, coupons, games and other entertaining ideas to this fun, interactive event.
Students and the public are welcome and encouraged to attend and participate in this fun and exciting way to learn what the community has to offer. Family and friends are welcome.
"We are excited to bring our businesses, resources, students and community together on Jan. 22," said Willett.
Questions? Contact Kyle Croy at kcroy@socc.edu or Clayton Willett at clayton.willett@socc.edu.