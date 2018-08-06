COOS BAY — Children are being prepared for kindergarten this summer.
Southwestern Oregon Community College has begun a pilot program at the Madison Elementary library. For the rest of August on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Kaleidoscope Play and Learn not only connects parents to each other but teaches children classroom etiquette and socialization.
It is targeted for children from birth to five years old.
“We had a mom last week who said her son only has one friend to play with, so he never had the experience to integrate into a group of children,” said Kathy Barber, SWOCC’s parenting and early literacy specialist. “This program gives that learning experience to them, a way for children to have socialization experience but also to have families connect.”
The idea for this program originated in the Seattle area where it went on to spread across the state of Washington. Barber visited one in Cape Junction at a grammar school where she said there were about 20 adults with their kids and the sole purpose to prepare them for kindergarten.
“They do this program once a week all year long,” she said. “The families came in, work with children in a school setting, and the children get used to coming into the building. Families meet the secretarial staff and they all get used to the idea of being at school.”
As she put it, “this is an ideal kindergarten readiness environment” where both parents and their kids get comfortable with the classroom setting.
This program was also run in the winter earlier this year out of Powers, Bandon, and Coos Bay at the SWOCC campus. At the request of parents, a play group for infants and toddlers began in Port Orford.
“At some sites, parents commented they came because they were new to the area and didn’t know other families,” Barber said. “Two of the three I spoke to said they met new friends and there is a group in Bandon that still meets.”
For SWOCC’s current pilot program at Madison Elementary, it is being funded through a grant from the South Coast Regional Early Learning Hub for $10,000. That grant is funding five more pilot programs this fall.
“It’s important because children learn how to sit and listen to a story, and that is kindergarten readiness,” Barber said, referring to “circle time” held by the school librarian during the program hours on Wednesdays.
The college also hired a woman who makes toys out of recycled materials. These toys form different stations for children to play in.
Not only that, but when the program ends at noon every child gets to pick out a book to take home. Shortly after that, the school starts its lunch program, giving families the chance to stay for lunch.
“You can just show up,” Barber said. “There is no pre-registration.”