COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College will be offering the online course Career Pathway Certificate of Completion in Supervision. This certificate can be completed in two terms. Classes begin March 30.
Students will learn the newest supervisory and management skills including communication, conflict resolution, leadership, critical thinking, interpersonal skills, time and priority management, diversity and generational differences in the workplace, and problem solving. The courses provides an introduction to the realities of business. Students will participate in online management simulations and work through morale and ethical decision-making processes.
Courses include introduction to business, human resources, management fundamentals, interpersonal communication, fundamentals of report writing, and human relations in organizations
For more information, contact Jessica Engelke at jessica.engelke@socc.edu, 541-888-7308 or Trish Price at trish.price@socc.edu, 541-888-7349.