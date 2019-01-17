COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College is seeking the community’s help to honor graduates who have gone on after college to improve their professions, education, communities, or the world.
Nominations are open through March 15. To be eligible, nominees must have graduated with a degree or certificate or have completed a minimum of 60 credits from SWOCC.
Past recipients have included teachers, leaders in business and finance, a fitness champion, medical professionals, a poet, athletes and a U.S. Army colonel. Southwestern’s graduates have distinguished themselves in professions and efforts around the globe, and the college wants to celebrate individuals who have contributed selflessly to improvement.
This year’s distinguished alum will be invited to speak at the commencement ceremony June 14 and will be recognized at the Southwestern Foundation Distinguished Alumni Celebration the evening before.
For more information or to receive a nomination form, contact 541-888-2525. Forms should be emailed to da@socc.edu. To read more about the Distinguished Alumni nomination process visit http://www.socc.edu/foundation.