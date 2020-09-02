COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College is offering free GED® and Adult Basic Education classes fall term. These classes prepare individuals to take the GED® exam and update skills to enroll in college or career training programs. Students enrolled in these classes can build a pipeline to enter college, training programs, and jobs in high-demand career areas.
GED® and Adult Basic Education classes will meet live online via Zoom on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Day classes meet from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. or from noon-2 p.m. Night Classes meet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Fall Term starts Sept. 14 and ends Nov. 25, 2020.
For more information or to register for orientation and classes, email Adult & Pre-College Education at llcinfo@socc.edu.
