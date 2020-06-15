COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College is offering noncredit community education classes online for summer. Instructors will be utilizing Southwestern's online learning platform through myLakerLink. Summer term begins on June 22 and extends to Aug. 13. Some classes may be short term with specific dates. Registration is open now and can take place online through myLakerLink or through Student First Stop Centers. The centers can be reached via either email or phone. Curry Campus First Stop at curryfirststop@socc.edu or 541-813-1667, and the Coos Campus First Stop at firststop@socc.edu or 541-888-7352.
CRT*0180*65 Kombucha Demonstration provided by Ciera Milkewicz. Milkewice will walk participants through how to whip up their own Kombucha. Everyone who registers for the class will receive a free Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast (SCOBY), a mix of cultures of bacteria and yeast present during production of kombucha, from Coos Head Food Co-op. The first three to register will receive a complete Kombucha starter kit. Delivery is not available so plan to pick up your SCOBY. Coos Head Food Co-op requires facial coverings in the store so remember a face mask. Registration will remain open on the course until Aug. 1. Cost: $35
PE*0502*95 Better Bones and Balance® provided by Cheryl Seaton. This online class will guide participants through an exercise program designed to reduce the risk of osteoporosis and falling. Based on research of the Bone Research Laboratory at Oregon State University, this exercise program seeks to halt bone loss and reduce fall risk by improving balance, muscle strength and power. Cost: $41
WR*0103*65 ABC’s of Nature Writing is provided by Shinan Barclay. This is a four-week course that is offered June 25 to July 30. Using the mythic, story-pattern of Joseph Campbell’s “The Hero’s Journey” students will generate poems, stories, narratives or essays. Participants will learn ways to begin and end a piece of writing, and enhance their writing with symbolism, myth and/or Native traditions. Reading and discussing writing that makes a powerful impact for the environment’s wellbeing will also be a part of the course. Cost: $80
WR*0105*95 Creative Writing & Story Worlds is provided by Laec Christensen. This course introduces the theory, techniques and practice of fiction writing to the beginning student. It emphasizes the short story. Part of the term is spent reading and analyzing published work in terms of such writing techniques as characterization, scenes, dialogue, thematic content and structure. Writing exercises, both to take home and to do in the classroom, complement these discussions, and are critiqued. Part of each week is spent in a writers' workshop where student writing is discussed, analyzed and critiqued by the whole class and the instructor. Cost: $105
NUR*0510 & NUR*0520 Nursing Assistant I & II is being offered in partnership with South Coast Business Employment Center. This is an essential service so courses are continuing to be offered while practicing strict distancing and sanitation in training rooms. This course prepares students to work as nursing assistants in long-term care facilities, home care, hospitals and adult foster homes. The Nursing Assistant I course prepares students for eligibility to take the State Certification Examination to become a Certified Nursing Assistant I (CNA I). Once certified as CNAI they can then continue to become certified as a CNAII, which will expand the breadth and depth of the Certified Nursing Assistant I knowledge, skills and abilities. It will prepare students for certification for Certified Nursing II Acute Care as specified by the Oregon State Board of Nursing. Contact SCBEC directly to inquire about dates and costs at info@scbec.org or 541-269-2013.
WKPL*9015 Community Health Worker is being offered in partnership with Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board. Upon completion, successful students will be prepared to enter the healthcare workforce to assist third-party payer agencies, medical and behavioral healthcare agencies, and/or traditional and non-traditional personnel by maintaining and improving quality health and wellness in the community. Duties of a community health worker include, but are not limited to education on the methods of prevention of public health care problems and diseases, outstanding communication, mentoring, social support, cultural understanding and resource management. Contact SOWIB directly to inquire about dates and costs at info@sowib.org or 844-532-6893.
Southwestern's Community Education Department also offers other online classes in partnership with Ed-2-Go. Classes are six weeks in length and start every month. With over 300 fully interactive courses to choose from, people are sure to find something that will peak your interests. To search the online catalog and register go to www.ed2go.com/socc.
For more information about Community Education courses at Southwestern call 541-982-9467 or email communityed@socc.edu.
