COOS BAY — The Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation congratulates its 2020-21 scholarship recipients. Thanks to generous donors, the organization awarded 107 scholarships totaling more than $160,000 for students attending Southwestern for the upcoming academic year.
“Our students need scholarships more than ever during this challenging year and we owe a huge thanks to our donors for providing them,” said Elise Hamner, Southwestern Foundation executive director. “These awards do so much more than just help financially. Students tell us all the time how receiving a scholarship inspires them to achieve their goals and give back to our local community.”
The Southwestern Foundation was established as a scholarship organization in 1962, the year after the college started. Since then, thousands of students have attended the college using Foundation scholarships. Donors who contribute to these scholarships allow students to focus on achieving a college education and high-skill technical training they might not otherwise have the ability to pursue.
View the list of Southwestern Foundation 2020-21 scholarship recipients here or online at https://theworldlink.com/news/local/education/.
In addition to Foundation scholarships, the college reminds families that any 2020 high school graduate with a cumulative high school GPA of 3.75 or higher is potentially eligible for a free two-year tuition waiver worth nearly $9,000 to attend Southwestern. This past year, 31 students from high schools in the Southwestern college district took advantage of this opportunity. In total, they saved their families $134,000 in tuition costs.
Those who are interested in donating to Southwestern Foundation scholarships can visit www.socc.edu/foundation/give/ or call 541-888-7209 for additional information.
