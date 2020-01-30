COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College is seeking the community’s help to honor graduates who have gone on after college to improve their professions, education, communities, and/or the world.
Nominations are open through April 1. To be eligible, nominees must have graduated with a degree or certificate, or have completed a minimum of 60 credits from Southwestern.
Southwestern’s graduates have distinguished themselves in professions and efforts around the globe. The College is committed to celebrating and honoring the individuals who have contributed selflessly to improving their lives, the lives of others and their communities. The College asks families and friends to share these stories and let the College know about actions of our alumni that benefit others.
Past recipients have included teachers, leaders in business and finance, a fitness champion, medical professionals, a poet, a human rights advocate, athletes, and a U.S. Army colonel.
This year’s distinguished alum will be invited to speak at the commencement ceremony on June 12 and will be recognized at the Southwestern Foundation Distinguished Alumni Celebration the evening prior (June 11). To read more about Southwestern’s Alumni, including who the past recipients have been, visit the Southwestern Foundation’s webpage at http://www.socc.edu/foundation.
Please submit nomination forms by April 1 to: da@socc.edu or to Distinguished Alumni Selection Committee, c/o Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay, OR 97420.