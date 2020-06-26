MILL CITY — Oregon Connections Academy, the state’s longest-running tuition-free online public charter school, recently honored nearly 500 seniors with a virtual graduation ceremony. Several of those graduates are from Oregon’s South Coast.
The Oregon Connections Academy’s Class of 2020 is the largest class in the school’s history. Although the commencement was moved online due to social distancing, the school created a memorable event which included many of the traditional elements of a graduation ceremony.
Oregon Connections Academy Class of 2020 members from the South Coast include:
- Joshua Newcomb, Brookings
- Tiyanna Anderson, Coos Bay
- Chloe Adamek, Coquille
- Madeline Adamek, Coquille
- Shiloh Hodgson, Gold Beach
- Tiana Capps, Lakeside
- Brittany Stevens, Myrtle Point
- River Lichte, Reedsport
This year’s graduating class has exciting plans for the future. Many have plans to attend two-or-four-year colleges or universities (45%). Several have plans to enter the workforce directly upon graduation (28%), attend vocational or technical programs (7%) or join the military (3%).
“This graduating Class of 2020 seniors and their families are way-makers; finding success in a challenging time,” said Matt Lacy, Connections high school principal. “Our teachers and staff have been stalwarts, ensuring high quality education and individualized attention to each student in an uncertain time.”
This year’s graduating class represents the largest in school history, a 13% increase from the Class of 2019, and a 19% jump from three years ago.
Oregon Connections Academy serves a wide variety of students throughout the state, providing an innovative and flexible learning environment for more than 4,600 pupils. For more information visit the school’s website at www.oregoncharter.org or call 1-877-691-9921.
NOTE: Beginning in the 2020-21 school year, Oregon Connections Academy will be changing its name to Oregon Charter Academy and operating under a different model, unaffiliated with Connections Academy.
