SOUTH COAST — Despite coronavirus shutdowns, teachers across Coos County are pushing past obstacles and finding ways to keep their students learning.
Contacting parents on a weekly basis, developing individualized lesson plans and sharing fun, interactive activities are a few of the things teachers from the South Coast Head Start program have been doing to keep their students on track.
“Our teachers are having to be pretty innovative in thinking about ways they can continue to reach out to our families,” said South Coast Head Start Director Wendi Baird. “One of our core philosophies here at Head Start has always been that parents are the first and most important teachers of their children.”
According to Baird, staff and teachers at Head Start have taken a number of actions to ensure that parents are being supported during this time of social distancing and limited face-to-face interactions.
With weekly check-ins, Baird said the teachers have been able to keep close contact with the families via telephone to help them incorporate developmentally appropriate activities and curriculum that specifically meets the needs of each student.
A comprehensive early childhood development program, Head Start provides a number of education options both in home and its centers across the South Coast. Last month, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown ordered a statewide closure to all public schools until April 28.
Baird said the program decided to follow along with the state’s directives and on March 16 closed down its classroom services as well as its home visits. While its doors were closed, its staff was still working remotely to connect with families and to find out where their individual needs were.
The Head Start program also provides free, nutritional meals to its families as well as inclusive services for children with disabilities, health screenings and other support services.
“We’re continuing to do everything we can to serve our Head Start families and really it’s just a matter of figuring out how to do it without face-to-face contact,” said Baird.
A few weeks ago, the program teamed up with ORCCA’s South Coast Food Share to deliver weekly food boxes to the families they serve in Brookings.
“We wanted to make sure our families still had access to food on a weekly basis including things like fresh produce,” said Baird. “We’re doing a pilot project this week in some of our outlining areas including Curry County and we’re hoping to expand it to every single Head Start family next week.”
A total of 434 children are currently enrolled at Head Start programs across Coos, Curry and Coastal Douglas counties. With new restrictions and limitation being put into place due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Baird said the Head Start program will continue to provide remote services for as long as possible.
“We’re actually feeling like it’s been pretty successful at this point,” said Baird. “We’re getting positive feedback from our families so we’re going to continue doing it.”
