COOS BAY — South Coast Head Start is now accepting applications for the preschool and early Head Start program for qualifying families.
South Coast Head Start offers a fun, researched-based curriculum. They offer free and healthy meals, child development, nutrition and health screenings with follow-up support for all enrolled children. Potty training is not required. Services are for pregnant mothers to children age 5.
From left, Payton Clark, Tyler LeBrun, Olivia Groff, Enamarie Navarro, Donavin Gatlin and Kenneth Clark, students at South Coast Head Start in…
For more information or to enroll, call 541-888-3717 or find South Coast Head Start on Facebook.