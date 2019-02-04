COOS COUNTY — Schools are on a two-hour delay due to snow this morning, as are many schools across the state.
The Coquille, Coos Bay and North Bend school districts have announced the delays, stating that school will begin at 10 a.m.
“Due to road conditions in many parts of our district, the Coos Bay School District will be on a 2 hour delayed start this morning,” came the message from CBSD.
For the North Bend School District, buses are also on a two-hour delay.
Snow has layered much of Coos County, which was predicted in a weather forecast from the National Weather Service last Friday, Feb. 1, though not necessarily for the South Coast.
“Snow levels have trended lower, therefore snow showers will be possible all the way down to 500 feet,” the release said.
The weather warning also stated that once conditions clear, cold temperatures are expected across southern Oregon and into northern California starting on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to be in the 20s west of the Cascades and near freezing on the coast.