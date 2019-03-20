COOS BAY — Six students from Marshfield High School are moving on to the Speech and Debate National qualifiers this summer.
This is the 23rd appearance for Marshfield at the national level, but is the seventh year in a row since Speech and Debate coach Kayla Crook took over.
Those six students qualified for nationals after competing in the south Oregon district over the weekend in Bend, facing off against 250 other entries. Crook brought 19 of her students to compete.
One of those moving on is Trevor Moen, senior, who won with a duo piece alongside Aiden Leahy Crooks. The piece, “Spaceballs,” was a 10-minute interpretation piece on how Lone Star saves a princess and marries her at the end.
Moen and Crooks prepared their piece with consistent practices, working together every day from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. after school and again on the weekends.
“To practice, Aiden and I will goof around, take videos and see if our faces and movements are funny,” Moen said. “We’ll watch the videos and the parts we laugh at are the parts we keep.”
Not only that, but Moen will draw characters on the white board in class to get a clear mental representation of what they look and act like.
“Throughout the year, you compete and it’s cool to see progress people make but it’s not intimidating because you know everyone is there for the same reason and are trying to have fun with it,” Moen said. “I’m glad Aiden and I made it from the work we put in.”
Kayla Crook explained that the national competition is different than what students are used to seeing at state. In previous years, one Marshfield student ranked in the top 60 at nationals, which itself is an accomplishment considering there are over 300 students competing.
“Some of the U.S. territories are also there,” Crook said. “It’s a huge tournament.”
This year, nationals are being held in Dallas, Texas from June 16-21. However, over the weekend Marshfield also placed first in Overall Speech Sweepstakes and third in Overall Debate Sweepstakes.
“On top of these awards, the team also took home the Cumulative Trophy Point award which was last won by MHS in 2012,” Crook wrote in an email to the district.
The students moving on to nationals are:
Trevor Moen and Aiden Leahy Crooks- Dual Interpretation performing “Spaceballs”
Madeline Deleon- Informative Speaking with “Robots”
Kaylin Dea- Humorous Interpretation performing “The Bad Substitute”
Brandon Arreola-Soto- Humorous Interpretation performing “The Rabbit Report”
Brianna Giacomini- Dramatic Interpretation performing “The Women of Lockerbie”