She'll raise the roof one way or another

She's been dancin' with South Coast Ballroom dance club for years, and when the Odd Fellows Building was no longer available for the dance club's use, the North Bayside Grange became the standing location.
Shortly after that location change, Judy and her husband Bill Granstrom joined the North Bayside Grange. That was about six years ago, so the club didn't need to pay a grange member to chaperone their dances. Now as a grange member herself, she wants to help the grange.
There is a little personal motivation. Her husband's grandfather "originally donated part of the land that the grange sits on," said Granstrom. Judy's son Brett just happens to be a dancer, too, in fact an instructor, so they basically took over planning for the dance club when membership changed.
The North Bayside Grange stands in desperate need of repairs. Nationally, statewide and locally, grange memberships have declined but the remaining spaces are still intended for use by the entire community.
This grange was once a place to celebrate — wedding receptions, anniversaries, reunions, graduations, showers, birthdays, hold meetings, play bingo, and even good ol' barn dances.
North Bayside Grange's beautiful dance floor still gets used Wednesdays for dancing, but not much for ceremonies anymore. The stage stands vacant, it's near some of the worst damage in the building. The stage bathroom that is unusable. There's still a kitchen and several tables downstairs where the local VFW organization meets, but. ...
Years ago a member spent the bulk of the organization's funds to pave the lot, a fire took out the revenue source provided by the small building on the property and memberships have dropped off, which means fewer dues. That's left the organization with insufficient funds to repair a leaking roof and a building with water damage.
Judy Granstrom is determined to raise the roof and restore the space as a community gathering place.
"This last year, a lady who is a member at a different grange, said she would donate $2,500 if someone will match it. So Bill and I donated $4,000. So that gave us half of what's needed to get the most critical part of the roof fixed, and so that still hasn't been done yet," stated Granstrom.
"The sad part of it is, the condition the grange is in right now, people have wanted to rent it for wedding receptions etc... but once they come into the building and smell the mold, the mildew it's just not a go," mused Granstrom. Different organizations rent it about once a month. "The kitchen itself, the floor, the carpet is all so old it's just not attractive anymore. But it isn't beyond repair, its a concrete building."
The dance club hosted a country dance about a year ago and the "turnout was just phenomenal, it was packed. But because of the condition of it, people come in and some people just had to leave," Granstrom added, "It's such a shame, it has a lot to offer, its convenient, its got good parking."
Someone inquired about a little Farmers Market recently. Wouldn't that be exciting for Glasgow?
The big picture plan is:
Phase I - They are halfway toward the $13,000 needed funds to get the roof repaired.
Phase II - Would be raise the second $6,500, the second half of what's needed to get the rest of the roof repaired.
"Once the leaking is stopped repairs can begin. We have a bathroom upstairs that we can't even use, it's still leaking. Everything on the stage is fine. We need to take care of the walls, take off what's peeling off. We will need to start from the bottom because there is still water that comes in on the slab. We have to let the walls dry out before we can start anything."
There are chemicals that can help remove the smell from damaged wood according to the roofer.
"Another part of the problem, major on the exterior is the drain field. The wall that sits toward the fire station has to be dug out by hand because you can't get any equipment in there. So that's another project that's not so much cost but man labor."
So the next piece of footwork is a Raise the Roof Music Festival sometime after school is back in session. Admission to the festival will be by donation, with minimum suggested dollar amount. Your support will help restore North Bayside Grange's availability to future generations.
That venue can hold nearly 200 people.