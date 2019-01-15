SOUTH COAST — Senator Arnie Roblan is looking out for Oregon students by making sure vision issues get diagnosed early.
According to a press release from the Oregon Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation, he co-sponsored Oregon Senate Bill 152 and 289 to increase funding to cover vision screenings for students in public school districts and preschools statewide.
“As a former high school principal and teacher, I can’t overstate the value of catching vision issues early so that we can correct them and kids can work to their potential,” said Roblan in the release. “Once a student begins to believe that he or she is not able to keep up in school – even though with vision correction they would be doing just fine – it can have a devastating impact on their academic future and career prospects. Sometimes, it turns out, a student is far more capable than their performance shows, but vision correction makes all the difference in the world. This bill will help school districts identify vision issues early to help keep kids on the right path.”
Last year, Senate Bill 187 was approved and passed by both the Oregon House and Senate and was signed into law by Governor Kate Brown, the release said. This provided $1 million and established the Vision Health Account and directed the Oregon Department of Education to reimburse public schools and preschool programs for costs associated with vision screening for students, the release explained.
“It also allows the Oregon Department of Education to designate non-profit providers to administer the screenings and adopt administrative rules for prioritizing grants if reimbursement requests exceed the allotted amount,” the release said, adding that 60 percent of students have undetected vision problems.
“As part of its ‘2020 Vision’ plan, the Oregon Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation is proud to announce that it will be going back to the Oregon Legislature this month to seek a larger appropriation for the 2019-2021 biennium to ensure that all of Oregon’s school children are able to receive annual vision screening and have a level playing field to see and learn to their full potential,” the release said.