SOUTH COAST — School districts across the state are bracing for government-mandated closures for the rest of the month, if not longer.
On Thursday evening, Governor Kate Brown made the announcement as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the state. On top of the closures, she called for schools to conduct deep cleans and bring staff back into the buildings March 30 and 31 to prepare for classes again in April.
“School district superintendents are staying in close contact and attempting to keep our plans consistent while recognizing each community and school district has a different context,” said Tenneal Wetherell, superintendent at South Coast Education Service District. She added that each district is “contemplating” what the governor’s message means and communicating with staff members to prepare for the closures that start next week.
Gov. Brown also told schools that nutrition services are expected during the closure. Wetherell said each district on the South Coast is working together to make this happen in their communities since this is a “new request” and they need to “figure out how that works” in their regions.
Coquille School District
“… We are working with our schools to make sure this is a smooth transition,” said Tim Sweeney of the coming closure, superintendent of the Coquille School District.
To meet the requirement of providing nutrition for students, CSD plans on serving two meals a day outside of Lincoln Elementary, Coquille Valley Elementary, and Coquille Junior and Senior High School. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Those meals will be provided from March 16 to March 20, then again March 30 and 31.
“We won’t serve meals over spring break since it wasn’t something we would do anyway,” Sweeney said.
CSD is also running a limited daycare operation for specific individuals who will be contacted via robo-call.
“I don’t have staff to have 1000 kids show up,” he said.
The district will conduct deep cleaning in its buildings throughout next week and will set off “foggers” to kill any lingering germs.
“We don’t want anyone in (the buildings) after Monday,” Sweeney said. “We will have custodians cleaning the rest of the week and on the buses. Then we’re going to have all the buildings locked down.”
When asked if he believes the closures might be extended, Sweeney said he isn’t sure but has had conversations on what his district would do just in case.
“…We’re not sure, but we’re reading (the governor’s message) as something she’s thinking about,” he said. “I’ve told my teachers and administrative team to not go on vacation… If they had spring break plans, cancel them. I will need them here if things change rapidly.”
Sweeney theorized if Gov. Brown extends the school closure, the district’s alternative Winter Lakes School won’t have trouble transitioning all classes online since part of its curriculum is already designed for that. However, he said Coquille Junior and Senior High School, Coquille Valley Elementary and Lincoln Elementary will have a harder time coming up with online components “rapidly.”
Wetherell said overall, if school districts along the South Coast need to plan for longer closures they will need to consider more vulnerable populations from special needs students to English Language Learners.
“.. Also, those who don’t have internet access needs to be addressed,” she said. “This would require a lot of thinking and time. (Oregon Department of Education) is working on bullet points to consider if we’re thinking about online schooling.”
In the meantime, because the situation is so fluid, Wetherell encouraged the public to stay up on information by checking “school websites and the newspaper.”
“It’s one thing to do an online school and another thing to do it well,” Sweeney said. “… This is an incredibly fluid situation and what I think I knew this morning at 9:40 a.m. might be totally different by 2 p.m. We will play this by ear and not get too set in our ways on a decision. We will be nimble and responsible to the needs of the community and to the mandates of our governor.”
Reedsport School District
As of Friday, the Reedsport School District is complying with Governor Kate Brown’s directive to close all K-12 schools as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus. Reedsport schools will be closed from March 16 until April 1.
The spring athletics season has also been suspended. There will be no practices or team meetings until further notice.
The district recently sent information home with students and posted to social media outlining the day-to-day steps to be taken to limit the spread of illnesses. The mailers also advised parents and guardians with general information on COVID-19, advising people to stay home if they’re feeling sick.
“The guiding influence we’ve had is the Oregon Health Authority and our local health authorities,” said Zwemke. “If conditions change, we will take guidance from local health authority, Oregon Health Authority.”
He added that they’re doing what they can to keep the students and staff calm and not engage in reactionary panic. During the meeting, word came through of Governor Brown’s announcement holding athletics to participants only and restricting gatherings and field trips. The school district posted an update on Facebook on Thursday, updating the situation with a transcript of a letter sent to families.
“They’re trying to use social distancing techniques,” said Zwemke. “(It’s) to not bring in extra bodies that are unnecessary.”
Updates from the schools are being posted to the school Facebook pages, as well as the district website www.reedsport.k12.or.us.
North Bend School District
In a press release from the North Bend School District, all schools closed starting Friday and will remain closed through the rest of March.
Anyone who needed to pick up personal items were asked to do so before 3 p.m. that day, but now it is being asked that no one visit the buildings or visit with teachers and other students.
“More information about food service and meals during the closure will be coming later (Friday),” the release said.
To get updated information from the district, visit its Facebook page, flash alert and district website.
Coos Bay School District
In a press release from the Coos Bay School District, Superintendent Bryan Trendell wrote that closing schools during March is a “proactive move to slow the potential spread of the virus.”
On Thursday, Trendell told The World that elementary carnivals scheduled for Friday were postponed, as well as the county track meet scheduled for next week.
He added that OSAA recently put out a message that the 4A, 5A, and 6A basketball tournaments are postponed in Corvallis, Hillboro and Portland. Trendell said that these events or activities are postponed at least until April 8, if not longer.
“This (COVID-19) situation changes every day or a couple times a day,” he said.
Bandon School District
The Bandon School District will not hold classes from March 16-March 31. March 23-27 is the district’s regular Spring Break.
Meals will be provided to BSD students March 16-20 and March 30 and 31, according to Supt. Doug Ardiana. The process for pickup and delivery has yet to be determined. More information will be provided once the process has been defined, Ardiana said. A link to the sign-up form in on the Bandon School District website.
The district is working on getting meals to students and other needed services provided by the district as soon as possible.
Ardiana wants families to know that teachers will do their best to provide all assignments to students in advance, and students were sent home with all school supplies and textbooks necessary to complete those assignments while school is out.
For more information, contact the district office at 541-347-4411, or contact Ardiana directly at dardiana@bandon.k12.or.us
District custodial staff are deep-cleaning common areas in the school and all activities will be canceled at the school and buildings will be locked down. Custodial staff is using antiviral cleaning products.
"With the current health concerns, the district has ordered some new equipment and will be adding additional evening sub staff to sanitize all high traffic areas, along with our regular cleaning schedule to enhance our ability to provide a cleaner, safer environment for our students and staff," said BSD maintenance director Chris Trevisiol in a letter to parents and the community.
Powers School District
In an email Thursday, Powers School District Superintendent Matt Shorb said its district has been taking the same precautions as other school districts around the county.
School officials have been cleaning common areas more often and providing items to people to practice excellent hygiene as well as providing up-to-date information to students and parents, he said.
This story was written on Friday afternoon. Check back with The World for updates as the COVID-19 situation impacts local schools.
