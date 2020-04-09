SOUTH COAST — Brick-and-mortar schools are staying closed for the rest of the academic year.
While traditional classrooms were already on shut down until April 28 due to the novel coronavirus, Governor Kate Brown announced Wednesday that students and teachers will not be returning to their desks anytime soon. However, distance learning will continue.
“The best thing we can do for the health of our children and thousands of educators across the state is to give everyone certainty by announcing the decision today to close in-person classes for the remainder of the school year,” Brown said in the press conference. “School and learning will continue as best as we can using remote means.”
School districts both locally and across the state have been readying distance learning to be in place by April 13 at the latest. But instead of distance learning being a reprieve, it will be the new normal from now into June.
“The core value of our schools is to place the student and their learning at the center of all our decision making,” Brown said. “We understand the incredible disruption this can have on each student’s education. We all see the isolation and the challenges for our families, especially those that rely on school as a centering place for connection, community and comfort.”
For local school districts, Wednesday’s news did not come as a surprise.
North Bend School District
“From what we’ve started to put in place, it really doesn’t change much,” said North Bend School District Superintendent Kevin Bogatin. “Some guidance came out around Distance Learning For All from the Oregon Department of Education. We’ve got a running start on this. We were already starting to put some of those plans in place anyway.”
Now the focus for school districts is to answer a long list of lingering questions. For schools locally, that starts with how to reach students in difficult situations such as those who are homeless and depend on breakfast and lunch at school.
“In many cases, I think that the educational side of this does take a secondary seat to their safety and welfare, social and emotional,” Bogatin said. “All those pieces are really taken care of first. I certainly want them to get education but we know the challenges that are going to come with this.”
Coos Bay School District
It was the same message from Coos Bay School District.
“Our goal is, first and foremost, to make sure kids are being cared for and getting their basic needs met,” said Superintendent Bryan Trendell. “And then making sure that we’re connecting with those kids and families every week and we’re providing some instruction to help them continue to learn along the way.”
Then comes making sure students are prepared to learn. While teachers are in contact with families, families are going to play a key role in this learning process. For Trendell, he is hoping to get those families prepared.
“Part of our plan for distance learning is providing families with a sample of a schedule. ... It’s not going to look like school looks like on a normal basis,” he said.
“Giving them a schedule on how much time a child, depending on their age, is going to be spending on teacher-led activities. How much time they should be doing on supplemental activities and giving them some guidelines around health and wellness and making sure they’re getting their regular meal times and rest time and exercise and all of those things that go along with it.”
Coquille School District
As Gov. Brown made this announcement on Wednesday, the Coquille School District had just served 800 meals. These meals went to students who depend on school being open to get regular nutrition.
Though Superintendent Tim Sweeney is happy to fill that need during this crisis by delivering food to student’s homes or having families pick them up at school parking lots, he is looking to other needs students now require.
“We’re hearing from families that both parents are laid off and there’s some real need we’re striving hard to meet,” he said. “Figuring out running water is a tricky one if a family lives in a place without it.”
Since making the transition to distance learning, Sweeney said the district has had a high engagement from families of up to 85 percent. However, 15 percent of families have either not returned phone calls or are unable to pick up when calls are made.
“We’re gearing our efforts to find them, get them engaged, and support their learning,” he said. “These folks we’re talking about are homeless students and teen parents.”
Sweeney said he met with his school administrators on Wednesday and told them to find these families and meet them wherever they are to ask what they need.
He emphasized that school is not canceled, but rather in-person classes, and that families need to stay engaged ... especially high school seniors who are credit deficient.
“We can’t have (these seniors) stop their work,” Sweeney said.
As for what will be done for the 2020 graduation ceremony, Sweeney instructed his administrators at Coquille Junior and Senior High School and Winter Lakes High School to pick a weekend in June for now that parents can plan around.
“I imagine it would be an outdoor ceremony if some restrictions are lifted at the end of May,” Sweeney said. “That’s the hope. But we will not drag it into the fall. We already have three seniors who joined the military and are leaving by the end of June and I don’t want them to miss this ceremony. We will figure out something.”
Myrtle Point School District
Also on Wednesday, the Myrtle Point School District served 600 meals. Superintendent Nanette Hagen said this number was up by 100 compared to the day before and counted these meals as a success in an otherwise difficult time.
“We have to celebrate the small things,” Hagen said. “Our kids aren’t going to starve while adults make decisions, families are connecting with teachers over the phone, families are enjoying seeing the bus drivers (help deliver meals) and enjoy that small bit of contact. We have to relish those small things because this can all be very overwhelming.”
That said, she added that the district is in a place it hasn’t been before regarding its senior graduating class. According to Hagen, almost 100 percent of the class is set to be able to graduate.
“We can ensure (most) senior families they made it and relieve them of that angst and see what else we can help with as far as scholarship applications or whatever they need,” she said.
As for a possible graduation ceremony, the district plans on getting creative and has thrown out ideas on social media but plans on getting input from families as well. Some of these ideas have involved seniors and families in vehicles parading through town.
“Our town is very much a small community so having a parade wouldn’t be abnormal and would be a nice way to honor them, but we want their voice in the decision first,” Hagen said.
Otherwise, the district is focused on preparing more Chromebooks that students can use at home during this period of distance learning.
“…We are working hard to get more technology available,” she said, adding that packets should be mailed out to families by the end of the week. “We’re doing the best we can and have a good plan laid out.”
Bandon School District
Superintendent Doug Ardiana was hoping for the best but was prepared for the worst when Gov. Brown made the announcement. He's prepared to continue the Educational Programming Plan he put forth even before the state implemented its Distance Learning For All plan on March 30.
"We did have that as part of our contingency plan to the School Board and it does fit into what we were already going to do," Ardiana said.
The only change from what the BSD was planning to do involves its high school seniors. Bandon was preparing to have students in grades 9-12 pass a proficiency test with 70% or above in order to receive credit and progress to the next grade or graduate. Similar requirements are in place for students in grades K-8.
The state's plan for seniors involves awarding subject-area credit based on progress or proficiency and awarding a diploma to seniors who were on track to graduate when schools closed last month. Additional support will be given to seniors not on track to graduate.
The BSD is in the process of delivering coursework to students who are not able to access online learning. Chromebooks have been checked out to students and more will be available on Friday for students who are able to use the technology.
Sack breakfasts and lunches are also being delivered to or picked up by student households. Food Services supervisor Sharon Haga said they've been serving between 180-214 students per day. There are 655 students in the district.
Ardiana said the decision to close schools helps the district determine what they need to do and provides direction for schools to move forward with completing the school year.
As far as the senior class, who see their graduation trip and ceremonies as a rite of passage, Ardiana will not let them down.
"At this point, we're moving forward with school as it is on our calendar," he said. "We're having graduation on some level, somehow. I give my word on that, be it online, a parade or gathered in their cars, we'll figure out a way to recognize our kids."
Powers School District
Not surprised by the governor’s announcement, Powers School District Superintendent Matt Shorb said the district is still committed to meeting the needs of their students despite being faced with challenges associated with distance learning.
“I had one of my teachers make a comment that it feels like we’re building the airplane while we’re in the air,” said Shorb. “I think we’re all just adapting and learning and trying to do the best we can for all of our students.”
In response to the state’s new guidelines regarding graduating seniors, Shorb told The World on Wednesday that the district’s teachers and staff members are taking the necessary steps to follow the new guidelines to ensure their seniors graduate on time.
“I think their guidelines are pretty clear,” said Shorb. “I think we’re going to be able to meet those expectations pretty well.”
This week, teachers will begin reaching out to seniors as well as their families to review their transcripts from before the statewide school closures took place and a plan will be formulated from there, said Shorb.
The Powers High School graduating class of 2020 consists of approximately five students.
Reedsport School District
Reedsport Superintendent Jon Zwemke said he has mixed feelings about the announcement. However, he added that education will continue and the distance learning for all program has a clear pathway to guide them. He also noted, though, that he’s sad students will lose out on school-based activities.
“Seniors especially don’t deserve to lose the activities and opportunities that come with open school doors,” Zwemke said. “We will be able to provide school and serve our students and community. ... Reedsport is a strong and proud community and we will be able to move through this tough time.”
In a post to its Facebook page, the Reedsport School District said it knows this is a difficult situation for everyone but noted that the school closure is intended to keep everyone safe and healthy. The district’s priority has always been a commitment to students and being problem solvers to help keep them on track in their education.
“As the sun starts to shine more in the coming weeks, we know students will want to head outside and play,” said Zwemke in the Facebook post. “Please remember that our buildings, fields and playgrounds are closed by state order, but we are still here to support you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In