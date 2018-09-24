COOS COUNTY — Student enrollment is up for local school districts.
The Coquille School District has seen the largest increase, from 1,086 last year to 1,198 for the 2018-2019 school year. This is a continuation of an upward trend in student enrollment for the district.
“We really aren't sure why our numbers have taken off the way they have,” said Coquille Superintendent Tim Sweeney in an interview last year about the continued student growth. “We are very humbled and appreciative that folks have decided to come to the Coquille School District and we continue to strive to make them happy they have chosen us. But I don't think there is a single answer as to why this is happening.”
Overall enrollment numbers at the North Bend School District show a decrease, with 4,144 being reported versus 4,306 last year.
However, this is because its overall numbers also include students from Oregon Virtual Academy, which reported a decrease from its 1,966 last year to 1,807 this year.
Student enrollment at the brick and mortar buildings at NBSD actually show a small increase with 2,325 reported this year. Last year, student enrollment was 2,323.
Also seeing an increase is the Coos Bay School District, which reported enrollment of 3,303 for the new 2018-2019 school year. This is up from last year’s 3,232.
“It’s good news that we’re up a little, but during the course of the year those numbers will ebb and flow,” said Superintendent Bryan Trendell. “We have a transient population of over 20 percent, so kids will come and go. By the end of the school year, we will wind up being at the same enrollment number.”
Trendell added that it’s hard to point at where the increase of 75 students comes from. Though in the past the district had increased kindergarten numbers, kindergarten enrollment is down this year compared to last year.
“This growth is most likely a reflection of the small senior class going out and the number coming in,” he said.
Though that may be the case, Trendell acknowledged programs with the district may also be drawing new families in, starting with the Career and Technical Education programs. These include welding, construction, and computer technology.
“We’ve added, in the last two years, the health career occupations pathways that has been popular,” Trendell said. “Our robotics program has also grown and our high school robotics club has doubled in size just in the last year.”
The district has also drawn in families through its college-level courses for students, as well as family support through the At Risk Kids Project.
But CBSD parents are now being offered classes of their own. The district has made it available for parents to enroll in the new English Second Language classes at Sunset Middle School through Southwestern Oregon Community College.
“It’s an adult class that helps parents and also allows us the opportunity to get those parents into the building, talk more about programs at the district, and connects them with the schools,” Trendell said. “We sometimes see a disconnect with our ESL families and their home language is not English, so anytime we can connect with them and get them in the schools is a bonus. It engages them and helps attendance with the kids.”
School districts will monitor enrollment numbers throughout the year and build budgets off what the numbers show in the spring.
“But we’re excited to see the number up,” Trendell said.