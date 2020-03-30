SOUTH COAST — Educators have expressed frustration as they navigate the current school closures, unable to offer direct answers to parents yet on when school will reopen and what it might look like when it does.
Tenneal Wetherell, superintendent for South Coast Education Service District, told The World that regional superintendents are regularly meeting with Oregon Department of Education to get guidance as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Though there are no definite answers yet for communities on how public education will move forward, she said school districts are starting to get a glimpse of what they each can do under the current mandates.
“The districts are charged with providing supplemental instruction to students and we’re looking at what that means and the best way to provide it,” Wetherell said. “School districts are looking to Oregon Department of Education to see what is considered typical instruction and what is considered advice and where is that line.”
Depending on what kind of support families need in terms of supplemental instruction, South Coast Education Service District has prepared bags of materials for its families. These bags, which may be sent out as soon as April 6, will contain educational tools and worksheets so families have access to the same tools to make advancements with their children while they are out of school.
“We have boxes of items for our staff to use from home too,” she said. “We’re using our staff to build work for students from home and they may also need office items.”
She said there is a box for each one of ESD’s staff members in the Adaptive Life Skills Program.
This week, districts across the South Coast will see teachers return to work – though most will working from home. Wetherell said districts are still making initial plans on how this will happen and are reaching out to teachers to see how prepared they are to do this.
“…(Staff) will be interviewed about what their internet and computer access is, their telephone access, so we understand what they need to provide support to students from their home location,” Wetherell said. “If they’re not able to do this, we would look at opportunities using buildings while using social distancing.”
School districts will conduct the same survey with its students to see if they have access to internet tools, computers, or if parents would rather use paper and pencil.
“The hope in the next few days is to get even more guidance from Oregon Department of Education to shore up ideas in terms of providing support,” she said. “We know we will figure out what teachers need to work from home, what parents need, and then dive into how to deliver that supplemental instruction to students.”
When asked what parents can do to find support for daycare needs, Wetherell said the school districts were only mandated to provide daycare services to children of first responders.
“At this point, I’ve received several calls about this question and there isn’t a lot of guidance I can provide to parents,” she said, adding that many families are running out of daycare options as many daycare businesses begin closing. “Working together as a community of parents might help, asking what someone else is doing versus what you are doing. It’s a tough part of the coronavirus … the orders have affected daycare operations too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In