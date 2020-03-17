SOUTH COAST — The school closures statewide are being extended through April 28.
Gov. Kate Brown made the announcement late Tuesday as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads across Oregon. South Coast Education Service District Superintendent Tenneal Wetherell said the regional superintendent group will meet again Thursday, March 19 to discuss this new executive order and some of the additional requests that it holds.
“… (The order) requires districts to continue delivering supplemental education and learning supports to students to a practical extent through independent study or other appropriate options,” Wetherell said. “We don’t know exactly what that means right now. We need to work with state partners and as a regional team to decide how to provide supplemental education and what that includes.”
Wetherell said the state mandate requires school districts to continue providing meals to students, which are being done now as grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches.
“We’ve been asked to provide childcare for first responders, emergency workers, healthcare professionals and that is a new request from the last announcement,” Wetherell said. “We’ve received a survey from the Oregon Department of Education asking all districts what potential availability they would have to provide this service.”
So far, Wetherell said districts aren’t sure what this service will end up looking like or where locally it will be set up.
The governor’s announcement also calls for a plan regarding essential non-education services. Wetherell said districts know this as food services, but it may also mean counseling.
“…We are figuring that out,” she said.
Another important piece to Gov. Brown’s announcement is that school districts will continue paying all public school employees during this shut down.
“This is good news for our staff members in the community concerned about how this will affect their homes and families,” Wetherell said, but added schools may call in some staff to help with some of these new mandated measures.
“At the end of the day, we want students, staff, and the community safe,” Wetherell said. “We also want students to continue to learn. This is a long time to be out of school. We need to know the impacts of that and how to mitigate them.”
For updates, visit South Coast ESD’s website at www.scesd.k12.or.us.
