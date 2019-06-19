COOS BAY — After three superintendents, the passage of the Coos Bay BEST Bond, and supporting teachers from behind the scenes, Peggy Ahlgrim has announced her retirement.
The longtime secretary for the superintendent and school board for the Coos Bay School District began her career 22 years ago, but started her current position in 2009.
“I was the funnel, didn’t direct anything, and helped people do what they needed to do,” she said of the job, a quiet position few know about. “I helped coordinate resources.”
Before she started her instrumental work in the office attached to the superintendent’s, she started out as a substitute teacher at the old Charleston School until a full time education position opened. From there she went on to become an education assistant at Madison Elementary before shifting to secretary work for the previous CE2 Program at Englewood School, which later was merged into the Destination Academy at the Harding Learning Center.
“That’s why it’s called the ‘Learning Center,’” she said. “There are so many alternative education programs housed under one roof there.”
Since becoming superintendent secretary, she has worked with past superintendents Bob Dillivern and Dawn Granger and now Bryan Trendell.
“I have worked with some great people,” she said. “Our staff and teachers, for the most part, have a real passion for kids and sacrifice a lot. I don’t work with students, but try to support those who do from the teachers and administrators because they are doing amazing things. Resources are limited, we aren’t getting the funding we need, and I’ve seen the sacrifices teachers make in the classroom to make it work.”
In her time at the district, she found the work in getting the BEST Bond passed as some of the most exciting.
“I was always behind the scenes,” she said. “With that, I helped with mailings and getting our historical designation for Eastside School coordinated, pushed paperwork.”
She retires now to explore Oregon and kayak in local lakes.
“My husband has been retired for a number of years and is tired of waiting for me so we are going to go exploring,” she laughed.
But to the community, she said that there are many ways to be involved in education.
“Our students need to know someone cares,” she said. “Whether that is through volunteering in a classroom or being part of an outside group coming in to help, there are so many ways to get involved.”
Ahlgrim’s last day is June 28.