COOS COUNTY — School districts from across the county are coming together to better support children in distress.
The South Coast Education Service District is bringing eight schools in for a two day training session next week, which will form a Regional School Crisis Response Team. This team will be responsible for providing support to students impacted by the death of a teacher, fellow student, or even a death at home.
The idea to do this came about last year when ESD Superintendent Tenneal Wetherell was talking with the ESD superintendent group about school safety. Though most schools now have ALICE training, which teaches students and staff how to deal with an active shooter, they realized there wasn’t much help in the way of smaller tragedies.
“Sometimes unfortunate events occur within our community or district, like deaths of students in a car accident, illness-related deaths, or suicide,” Wetherell said. “So, as school districts, we’re responsible for addressing this, and while talking about this weren’t sure that we were in a systematic way.”
Creating a crisis response team, as Wetherell put it, is a preventative measure. This means school districts will be prepared in advance, before a death or hardship happens.
The districts participating are ESD, Southwestern Oregon Community College, and the North Bend, Myrtle Point, Powers, Reedsport and Central Curry school districts. Training them is Cathy Paine, who is an adjunct faculty member with the University of Oregon and a crisis responder instrumental in the Thurston recovery following the Springfield, Ore., shooting. She also provided consultation to schools that experienced a crisis, including Columbine High School and Sandy Hook Elementary.
“With that wealth of experience and training, she is going to utilize a specific material called the PrePare curriculum,” Wetherell said.
That curriculum includes guidelines for conducting emergency drills in such a way where students are not traumatized.
The idea is to train these district leaders, or “leads,” in this crisis response team and have them go on to train others in their districts. The trainings will continue monthly throughout the next year.
“By the end of the year, the hope is to have strong systems and teams in the districts,” Wetherell said. “If an incident occurs, the district lead would contact their regional team members for help so the district isn’t by itself. By regionalizing, we’re strengthening the network. Though our communities are about 30 minutes apart, they are different and need different things. We want to honor that, but still provide a network of support.”
Not included in the training is the Coos Bay School District, but only because it is already set up with its own crisis response team. Though it isn’t participating in the initial training next week, Superintendent Bryan Trendell told The World it will be part of the network.
The district’s team was already put into action last year when it lost two teachers. For example, when one of the teachers at Blossom Gulch Elementary died unexpectedly, the crisis response team member in that building was affected along with the students. Because of that, the district team responded to help both that building member, staff and students cope with the loss.
“They set up a safe room to provide support,” Trendell said. “When something like this happens, there is some counseling if people want to talk.”
The Coos Bay School District also has a partnership with the Waterfall Clinic and Coos Health and Wellness to provide that counseling.
“We also have access to clergy if that is wanted by people,” Trendell said. “We have resources we could pull together at any given moment. ESD is trying to come up with a more county-wide approach, where our team can help other teams if needed.
“I think it’s important that folks know that if there is a crisis that affects our school, kids and families, then we have support there.”
Not only that, but Wetherell explained that a byproduct of this overall response is that each district knows how to support children when any crisis happens in their individual lives.
“Negative things happen in life all the time,” she said. “We support them and help them access learning. As a community, we have to work together to keep our children safe and this will also help us become stronger together.”