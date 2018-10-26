COOS BAY — Between 20 to 30 community members attended the Eastside school meeting Thursday.
The meeting was to update the public on where construction is and what the new Eastside School would look like, which is part of the $59.9 million Coos Bay School BEST Bond.
“We’re currently doing abatement at Eastside,” said Nancy Giggy in a previous interview with The World, project manager with Integrity Solutions. “We’re getting rid of hazardous materials right now.”
Giggy said that the district has completed schematic designs for the new Eastside elementary school and plan on beginning the construction of the new building at the same time as beginning renovations to Millicoma.
“The point of the meeting on Thursday is to catch people up, show them the renderings of what the new school will look like and talk about the renovation work at Millicoma,” she said.
On Thursday, most questions centered on traffic flow. Since the area already has Millicoma Middle School, people are worried about heavy traffic, as well as how drop-offs and buses will be organized.
“We’re going to try and have all of it in one long road along the front of both schools, so it will be a nice smooth path,” Giggy said. “That way, parents can drop kids off at Eastside, then drop kids off at Millicoma, or drop kids off at Eastside and drive straight through.”
There will be a grass barrier between the drop-off sites and where buses will arrive.
As for what the new Eastside Elementary School will look like, Giggy said the campus will flow into Millicoma. As soon as the renderings are available, they will be posted on the Coos Bay BEST Bond website.
“Overall, I thought the meeting was great,” Giggy said. “People were interested and engaged with great questions on what will happen in their community.”
Derek Olsen, project manager on behalf of Steele Architects, also presented. Finally, Randy Dixon from the City of Coos Bay presented on a potential grant from Oregon Department of Transportation that would provide safe routes to schools by upgrading roads.
“This would make it safer for pedestrians and cars, for everyone,” Giggy said. “We’re hoping if we get the grant that this will all go into one great, awesome project for Eastside once it’s finished.”