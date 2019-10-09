POWERS — An outreach meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Ross Hall in Powers, located on 570 Third Ave., to brainstorm safety improvement ideas for students walking and biking to school.
The meeting, which is set to begin at 7 p.m., will inform community members about the City of Power’s recently awarded funding to create a “Safe Routes to School” plan and identify key projects to improve the city’s pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.
The Oregon Department of Transportation will provide the city with planning services next week to assist in creating a plan to improve routes leading to Powers Elementary School and Powers High School.
Representatives from Portland-based engineering company, Alta Planning & Design, will be at the schools Tuesday and Wednesday to perform a walk audit and survey the area.
You have free articles remaining.
Community members are encouraged to share their experiences of how they get to school and identify specific roadways, crosswalks, bike paths and sidewalks they believe need improvement. The information gathered will go toward creating a plan for the routes.
The SRTS program encourages students to engage in healthier activities such as walking and biking to and from school through its program and outreach events.
The improvement efforts are a joint partnership between the City of Powers, the Powers School District and ODOT.
For more information about the SRTS program or to give input online, visit odotsrtsprojectid.com.