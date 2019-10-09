POWERS — An outreach meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Ross Hall in Powers, located on 570 Third Ave., to brainstorm safety improvement ideas for students walking and biking to school.
The meeting, which is set to begin at 7 p.m., will inform community members about the City of Power’s recently awarded “Safe Routes to School” grant and its plans to improve the city’s pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.
The grant, which was awarded by the Oregon Department of Transportation, will go toward updating routes leading to Powers Elementary School and Powers High School.
Representatives from Portland-based engineering company, Alta Planning & Design, will be at the schools next week to perform a walk audit and survey the area.
Community members are encouraged to share their experiences of how they get to school and identify specific roadways, crosswalks, bike paths and sidewalks they believe need improvement. The information gathered will go toward creating a plan for the routes.
Planners will be conducting the walk audit at Powers High School also on Oct. 15 and a walk audit on Oct. 16 at the Powers Elementary School.
In addition to making improvements, the SRTS program also encourages students to engage in healthier activities such as walking and biking to and from school through its program and outreach events.
The improvement efforts are a joint partnership between the City of Powers, the Powers School District and ODOT.
For more information about the SRTS program or to give input online, visit odotsrtsprojectid.com.