COOS BAY — A free series of caregiver classes will run for six consecutive Wednesdays – March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1 and 8. Participants can choose afternoons or evenings and register for only one series.
Afternoon classes are from 3-4:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 6-7:30 p.m. Classes are located at Bay Area Community Health & Education Center, 3950 Sherman, NB (across from Baycrest Village)
This class teaches skills to help unpaid caregivers take care of themselves. Valuable information and personal sharing benefits anyone who is caring for an older adult — family member, neighbor or friend whether they are living with the caregiver, nearby or across the country.
Class size is limited, and registration is necessary. For more information, call Char Luther, 541-297-9256 or email ckluther@hotmail.com with caregiver in subject line.
Classes and accompanying book are free, thanks to funding from Area Agency on Agency, a service of South Coast Business Employment Corporation.