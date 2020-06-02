Pacific High School
PORT ORFORD — Pacific High School will be hosting its 62nd commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 at 5 p.m. Friday, June 5, in Port Orford. The ceremony will be a parade through Port Orford. The route starts at the intersection of 16th Street and U.S. Highway 101 and will proceed down Highway 101. Each graduate will be in a vehicle with their family.
In front of Driftwood Elementary School, each vehicle will stop, graduates will get out, be presented to the crowd, receive their diploma and a flower, and get back into their vehicle. The graduates will drive until 11th Street, where they will turn and proceed into the Driftwood field. Graduates will get out, turn tassels and throw their caps.
Highway 101 will be shut down to all traffic on June 5 from 4:45 p.m. to approximately 5:45 p.m. Traffic will be rerouted. Those who are planning on parking on the parade route, are asked to be parked before 4:45 p.m.
Parking to watch the parade is available down both sides of Highway 101 and 11th Street on either side of the street. Parking will not be available in front of the lawn at Driftwood. Parking will be available in the Driftwood parking lot off of Tichenor Avenue.
Per Governor Brown's orders, social distancing is required along the parade route. People are more than welcome to watch the parade in their cars. Pacific High administrators encourage people to wear masks if they are planning on standing on the sidewalks. Anyone with any symptoms of sickness, are asked to please watch the ceremony on the school's live stream.
Those planning on walking to the event are asked to not park along the parade route to leave room for those who would prefer to watch the parade in their cars.
Pacific will also be live-streaming the event on its Facebook page for those who cannot make it. Pacific will also broadcast the videos of the valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, the scholarship presentation, and the senior video on its YouTube page starting June 5. The graduation program will be available on the Facebook page on June 5. A video of the event will be posted on the YouTube page the next week.
Bandon High School
BANDON — The graduating Bandon High School Class of 2020 will be parading through the streets of Bandon following a drive-up style graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 6.
Diploma presentations will begin at 4 p.m. (graduate families only).
Following the 44 diploma presentations, seniors will commence with a community parade.
The parade will begin at the corner of Ninth Street SW and U.S. Highway 101, proceeding through Old Town via the city's traditional holiday parade route.
"The Bandon School District is hoping the entire community will come out and wish these seniors well as they drive by, while following social distancing guidelines, to say 'Congratulations, Bandon High School Class of 2020!'"
● 2020 graduates arrive at 3:30 p.m., to begin vehicle lineup behind BHS and HLMS in the back parking lot area. The vehicle transporting the student will be provided a number for their place in the ceremony and parade.
● Vehicle lineup begins as follows: BHS Class of 2020 valedictorian; BHS Class of 2020 salutatorian; BHS Class of 2020 class officers; then, first come, first served for remainder of lineup.
● At 4 p.m., the graduation ceremony will begin with an announcement from Superintendent Doug Ardiana. Each graduate will take turns entering the diploma distribution area (BHS gymnasium parking lot), where they will receive their diploma and additional graduation related items (including Booster Club sign).
● Graduate names will be announced as they move toward the front of the stage for their presentation of diploma ceremony.
● Following their presentation, graduate vehicles will exit the gym parking lot through the opposing side to line up facing east on Ninth Street for the community parade.
● After all graduates have received their diplomas, the parade will commence, running along the typical City of Bandon parade route.
Reedsport Community Charter School
REEDSPORT — The Reedsport Community Charter School will hold graduation ceremonies on Sunday, June 7, with 45 students celebrating their accomplishments along with a limited number of educators, parents, family and friends.
At 11:45 a.m., graduates only, wearing their caps and gowns, will arrive for their senior picture at Ruppe Field (weather permitting — if not, there will be a photo of the girls and a photo of the boys taken inside the gym). Parents, family and friends are asked not to attend; the senior photo will be made available to them at a later time.
Graduation will start at 1 p.m. at RCCS, 2260 Longwood Drive, Reedsport. Due to the COVID-19 issue, the ceremony is not open to the public. Each graduate will be allowed only eight guests to enter the school and auditorium to watch. The speaker will be Mr. Josh Peck.
Graduates will be given a time to arrive and be staged at RCCS about one half-hour before they enter the auditorium to receive their diplomas. In order to keep everyone safe, there will be no sitting in the auditorium. Guests may walk their graduate down front and take one quick photo, then exit the building.
The graduation ceremony will be available to watch at a later date once everything is edited and will be put online on the RCCS website.
A virtual Senior Recognition Night will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, in the Reedsport Community Charter School Auditorium. This will be a virtual meeting through Google Meets. You will need to download the app on your device before the meet. Here is the link: https://meet.google.com/qxf-nuba-gxs.
Project Graduation Grad Night — Graduates will meet in the back parking lot at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, and drive or be driven on parade route. The public is invited to watch the parade and cheer on the graduates.
The route will start in the back parking lot of the high school, proceed onto 22nd Street, turning right headed to Arthur Drive, then turning right off of 22nd Street onto Arthur Drive to Longwood, then turning left on Longwood passing Highland Elementary School. From Longwood, the parade will travel to Ranch Road, then turn right on Ranch Road, passing the School District office. The parade will then go under the Burdic underpass, then right onto Frontage Road, then to 22nd Street, turning right onto 22nd, then left on U.S. Highway 101 heading north, then following Highway 101 to Napa Auto Parts, and turning right on Winchester Avenue, then to East Rail Road, and ending at Hahn Park at the Veterans Memorial flag pole.
