PARKVILLE, Mo. — Park University held its December 2019 Kansas City Area Commencement ceremony on Dec. 14 at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence, Mo. The University had 470 students eligible to participate in the ceremony — 259 students received a master’s degree and/or a graduate certificate, and 211 students received a bachelor’s degree, associate degree and/or undergraduate certificate. W. Ann Hansbrough, J.D., an associate circuit judge in the Circuit Court of Platte County, Mo., and a member of Park’s Board of Trustees, presented the keynote address.
Local graduate:
You have free articles remaining.
• Melissa A. Piper, graduate certificate, Human Resource Management, Coos Bay.
Founded in 1875 in Parkville, Mo., a suburb of Kansas City, Park University is a nonprofit, private institution that is a national leader in higher education. In 2000, Park achieved university status and currently serves 16,172 students at 42 campuses in 22 states and online, including Parkville, Independence and Kansas City, Mo.; Lenexa, Kan.; Gilbert, Ariz.; Barstow and Victorville, Calif.; Austin and El Paso, Texas; and 33 military installations across the country. www.park.edu.