NORTH BEND — For many parents, it was the first time they saw the inside of the new North Bend Trade Building.
On Monday, Sept. 16, the North Bend High School hosted Parents Night to show families where their teens are going to class and what their schedules look like. Though the crowd was small walking into the North Bend Trade Building, construction teacher Garrett Holmes spoke with each group as they arrived to talk about the Career and Technical Education program and show off the new classroom setup.
“It’s exciting to see this amazing building and how the modules are set up to teach kids about the trades,” Holmes told The World. “We hope to have a grander kickoff eventually. It’s all been a hurry to get everything together, but people are excited and the kids certainly are and that’s fun to see.”
You have free articles remaining.
Holmes hopes parents walked away from the tour knowing their children are safe as they learn about construction, welding and other trades.
“I hope parents see that their kids have opportunities here,” he said.