COOS BAY — With the new school year approaching, the Zonta Club and Coos Bay School District are ready to equip students with everything they need to learn. Though these are two separate programs, both have the same goal to help children in need.
For Coos Bay Schools, Operation Backpack/Shoebox has begun, intended to get children not only school supplies but hygiene products, shoes and backpacks.
According to a press release from the district, the district isn’t handing out a list of school supplies for parents to purchase. Instead, “the district asks parents to pay a $25 school fee which the district uses to purchase basic school and classroom supplies for (kindergarten) through 7th grade students,” the release said.
However, families are asked to provide backpacks and PE shoes.
In addition, the cost goes up for students in 8th to 12th grade since it includes fees for books, student body cards, and PE uniforms.
“Unfortunately, there are families in the district who aren’t able to afford the fees or purchase the required supplies,” the release explained. “We are asking the community to sponsor a student and cover their fee or donate backpacks, shoes, and hygiene products.”
Other donations can be sweatpants or underwear for younger students “who may have accidents during school hours.”
According to the release, donated backpacks and supplies will be distributed to schools “where they are most needed” while school nurses will “distribute the hygiene products throughout the school year.”
Not only that, but the district is committed to giving two tickets to any regular season event during the upcoming school year at Marshfield High School for each student sponsored. These events include athletics, music, or drama.
However, the local Zonta Club is also working to provide students with basic school supplies.
Zonta member and retired Judge, Paula Becktold, detailed that the club is in the process of sorting through donated supplies for every elementary school in Coos County.
“We are giving, to some extent, what the schools say they need and want, with a focus on primary grades,” she said.
These donations include pencils, crayons, erasers, notebook paper, tablets, and backpacks.
“We try to fill the basic needs first and base it on the number of children on the Free and Reduced Lunch Program,” she said. “Then we leave it to the schools to figure out a discrete way to distribute the supplies.”
This is the 20th year where the Zonta Club has put in this effort for children going back to school.
“Individual teachers have to fill the needs in the classrooms and (the club) thought the community should bear the cost, not the individual teacher if parents can’t provide for their kids,” Bechtold said.
Back when the program first began in Eugene 20 years ago, it originated when a member who also happened to be a teacher relayed the story of sharing one piece of chalk with other teachers. The Coos County club saw this and said there was a need on the southern Oregon coast as well. The local program began small, Bechtold explained, since there was very little money to spend initially.
“One member had a shop in the Pony Village Mall and encouraged the public to donate,” she said. “There was a little red schoolhouse structure for people to donate in, which is where we got the nickname ‘Little Red Schoolhouse.”
On Tuesday, August 14, the club is sorting through donations and putting them into piles for Blossom Gulch, Madison Elementary, North Bay Elementary, and also for the elementary school in Powers.
“This is huge,” she said. “Otherwise you would have kids who should be excited about the first day of school not having the same box of crayons, being embarrassed, having parents worried about making ends meet, and kids not starting off evenly with others. This way, they are ready to learn.”
To donate to the Coos Bay School District’s backpack program, deliveries can be made to the district office at 1255 Hemlock Avenue in Coos Bay. Likewise, checks can be made to the same address with “Operation Backpack” added in the memo.
The district office’s summer hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.