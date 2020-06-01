COOS BAY — To facilitate the graduation parade for Marshfield High School seniors, a parade route has been announced.
According to a press release from the City of Coos Bay, the graduation parade is on Saturday, June 6. The Coos Bay Police and Fire Departments, as well as city staff, will intermittently close several intersections along the route, which begins on Ocean Boulevard.
It continues along Central Avenue, Anderson Avenue, South 4th Street, Golden Avenue, South 7th Street, Ingersoll Avenue, and ends at Marshfield High School, the release said.
“Beginning at 12:40 p.m., intersections along the parade route will be intermittently closed as designated groups of graduating students travel,” the release said.
There are six groups. The second one starts at 1:40 p.m., followed by another group at 3:05 p.m., then 4:10 p.m., 5:10 p.m., and finally 6:15 p.m.
“Parking is recommended at all municipal parking lots with recommended viewing along South 4th Street, Anderson Avenue, and Golden Avenue,” the release said, adding, “The city appreciates the community support while we celebrate Marshfield High School’s 2020 graduating class.”
For more information, contact Operations Administrator Randy Dixon at 541-269-8918 or email at rdixon@coosbay.org.
