COOS BAY — Throughout the summer, Pacific School of Dance held themed camps for children 3- to 7-years old and plans on introducing more camps in the fall.
“The children have arts and crafts, dance background and terminology to get them used to it, not to mention every parent says at the end of the day their kids take really good naps,” laughed Pamela Chaney, administrative director for Pacific School of Dance, an off-campus program of the Boys and Girls Club. “The kids have fun. They get to dress up, be a character, have a bit of acting and a lot of dance.”
The choreography the children learn in the week-long camps stays simple, but teaches them the basics of dance from positions to how to listen, according to Artistic Director Christine Rader.
Themes for the camps have ranged across Big Hair, Don’t Care, Princesses and even Unicorns.
The one-day camps that the school hopes to begin in the fall will be for 3- to 5-year-olds. There is also a new addition for toddlers and “their grownups” that will first be kicked off this summer, which will be for children 18 months to 2 1/2 years.
“We just want to do something here and there to entertain the kids in the summer and on the weekends,” Chaney said. “Being downtown has made us more reachable and this location is bigger.”
Since the second location for the Boys and Girls Club opened in downtown Coos Bay, enrollment for the dance school has increased by 12 percent. Recently, the school has also been able to use the entire building, which used to be a Masonic Temple. Rooms have been transformed and three turned into studios, though the goal is to have four studios like their old location in Eastside.
“The green studio upstairs is bigger than what a lot of professional companies have now,” Rader said. “It is being used for upper level classes.”
However, there is still a lot of cosmetic work to be done inside the building. Chaney and Rader hope to get grants to improve the bathrooms and increase security for the 1950s-era structure.
As for the camps, the school has seen enrollment shoot up at the new location. Usually these camps have 12 to 15 students, while this summer they have had 22 in each.
“That’s bigger than it’s ever been,” Chaney said.
For more information about the upcoming camps and to register, visit pacificdance.org.