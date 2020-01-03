COOS BAY — The Pacific Power Foundation has awarded a $2,000 grant to Coos Art Museum to help support the museum’s two 2020 student art exhibitions -- Biennial Student Art Exhibit and Vision 2020 High School Art Competition. Both exhibitions run from February 28 through April 18, 2020 and open with a free public reception on Friday February 28 from 5 to 7pm.Like the reception, the exhibitions, are open to the public and is free of charge.
The Biennial Student Art Exhibit features artworks created by students, preschool through 12, from Coos, Curry, and Western Douglas counties. The last Biennial Student Art Exhibit was an extraordinary experience with 1,397 works on display representing 17 regional schools.
VISION is the museum’s annual high school art competition underwritten by Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation. Coastal high schools as well as high schools in Douglas, Josephine and Jackson counties submit entries. The top three winners will receive both cash purchase awards and a two year tuition waiver to attend Southwestern Oregon Community College.