COOS BAY — Pacific Power Foundation has awarded a $2,500 grant to Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation to purchase alternative energy laboratory kits for the college’s physics department.
“We can now do fun energy workshops out in the community,” said SWOCC Physics Professor Dr. Aaron Coyner in a press release. “This gives us a chance to provide hands-on experiments that many middle- and high-school students and citizens may not have seen.”
SWOCC’s Classroom Laboratory or Energy Alternative Resources Program kits will allow Dr. Coyner to integrate alternative energy principles into his classes and community outreach workshops. The kits allow students explore renewable energy production through 100 possible experiments. With Dr. Coyner’s guidance at workshops and in the classroom, students can learn about clean energy systems and experiment with systems design in fuel cell technology, solar energy and solar cells, wind power and energy storage.
For more information, contact Dr. Aaron Coyner at aaron.coyner@socc.edu.