PORT ORFORD — Pacific High School is improving math instruction across the state.
The Port Orford-Langlois School District announced in a press release last week that its high school landed in the top 40 Oregon schools to outperform in the Smarter Balanced math assessment. The Oregon Department of Education identified Pacific High School for doing well, and has invited them to participate in the Pockets of Excellence project.
The ODE program seeks to improve math performance throughout Oregon.
“I am excited that we are getting the opportunity to share what we do with other schools around the state,” said Pacific High School Principal Krista Nieraeth in the press release. “Our staff has worked hard at implementing different programs and strategies that allow our students to find success on statewide and national assessments.”
She added that because PHS is a small school, its teachers have the chance to “create cross-curricular experiences” for students, not to mention more one-on-one attention.
“That, to me, is why our students are consistently scoring well on the statewide and national assessments,” she said.
Nieraeth praised match teacher Steven Taylor in the release, who she says has gone “above and beyond to provide the best math experience for all our students” at the high school.
According to Nieraeth, Taylor is the only math teacher at PHS and has worked hard to build a program that reaches all students on all levels.
“I’m really proud of the work (Taylor) has done,” Nieraeth said. “Math is not everybody’s forte, but he has worked to find a way for every student to connect with math at their level, which shows in our assessment results.”
Because of this, Taylor has been invited to participate in a survey highlighting schoolwide programs and math strategies used at PHS.
Taylor and Nieraeth will also participate in online interviews with officials from ODE to give a deeper understanding of what programs and strategies (PHS) uses to help increase student math success, the release said.