COOS BAY — The Oregon School Boards Association will be hosting a Coos Bay Town Hall on education funding in Coos Bay with Senator Arnie Roblan in attendance, along with local school board members and the general public. The town hall will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave.
Oregonians for Student Success members encourage you to RSVP but it is not required.
For details visit https://oregoniansforstudentsuccess.org/events/coos-bay-town-hall.