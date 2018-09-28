COOS COUNTY — Before the great recession, school districts received 10 to 15 applicants for one open teaching position. Now, districts are lucky to get one or two. In some cases, they get none at all.
“The teacher shortage started becoming apparent about two and a half years ago, where we saw that we were in a different situation than we’d been in before,” said Tim Sweeney, superintendent for the Coquille School District. “As time progressed, we are struggling mightily to fill teaching positions.”
Though this is a nationwide problem, Oregon is not making it any easier.
“There has been an attack on retirement,” Sweeney said. “Now retirement in public education in Oregon is not great. Insurance coverage is going to be weakened again this coming year, where no longer can families be double covered by insurance. If we had two teachers in a household, they had double coverage, but now the Oregon Educator Benefits Board is saying, ‘no, you can’t do that anymore.’”
On top of that, Sweeney pointed out that then students are being asked to go to college to pick up about $150,000 in debt to then become a teacher just to make $40,000 to start out.
“Then as soon as the economy turns south, they will get laid off because they can’t afford to have them,” Sweeney said. “Why would you become a teacher in this climate?”
During the great recession, nearly 3,800 teachers were laid off across Oregon.
“They never came back,” Sweeney said. “We haven’t refilled that pool yet.”
To make it worse, Oregon may lose more teachers to Washington state where they would make $25,000 more a year.
“This is a statewide issue,” Sweeney said. “This is not a South Coast issue, it is statewide.”
The Confederation of Oregon School Administrators has been working to present legislation in the upcoming session that will address the problem. Sweeney said that legislation talks about how to get funding into school districts to provide education for staff who want to become teachers.
The Coquille School District has a Grow Your Own program, which began two years ago.
“We had folks that had earned Bachelor Degrees during the great recession who didn’t find jobs in the field they got their degrees in, so they came to the school district as educational assistants,” Sweeney said.
The Grow Your Own program works with these educational assistants to get into teacher licensure programs. From there, they would be put into a classroom as soon as possible.
The Coquille School District has also begun a Teacher Cadet Program for high school students. The district is partnering with Lane Community College to help kids earn college credits. After that, when these students go on to college, they would go specifically to become a teacher with the goal to return to Coquille in four years to teach.
Similarly, the Coos Bay School District has a new program with Southwestern Oregon Community College to train elementary teachers.
“It’s like one we had in the past that was run through Eastern Oregon University through SWOCC, where kids could go to the SWOCC campus and get a teaching degree,” said Bryan Trendell, superintendent with the Coos Bay School District. “Now the cooperation is with Southern Oregon University. For now, the focus is on elementary but we are exploring ways to get a secondary program.”
According to Trendell, this is beneficial for some local students because they don’t have to leave town or pay a four-year tuition at a four-year institution.
“A lot of times our local kids, when they go to the community college, have earned their tuition through having a high GPA in high school, so there is a tuition waiver for the first two years, which helps a ton for kids,” Trendell said.
Not only that, but he said the district can push to recruit students into the teaching field right out of high school through the program.
The district is also using another program that began in 2017 where Pacific University is cooperating with SWOCC to license special education teachers.
“We’re trying to go down the path of encouraging our own folks to go that route,” Trendell said. “We’ve had some do that already. There are promising things happening locally, but when you see the amount of kids in the teacher education programs around the nation, the number is declining. It’s a national situation that is rapidly becoming a crisis as we start to see our veteran teachers look toward retirement. Who will fill those gaps?”
Though the situation is bad, Trendell is encouraged by these programs and when he sees discussion surrounding the issue.
“I think because we’re having these kinds of conversations, it has the potential to be better,” he said.