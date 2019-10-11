COOS BAY — Oregon Health & Science University is opening its first student housing on the South Coast.
In downtown Coos Bay on Central Avenue, the Bugge Bank Building is being prepared to house 10 residential bed and bath units with a collaborative kitchen and living space for OHSU students. The housing is expected to open in the spring of 2020.
The communal housing model is meant to help foster inter-professional dialogue and peer support for students across various disciplines and provide a safe “home base,” according to an email from OHSU’s associate director, Tamara Hargens-Bradley.
“We believe the future of healthcare is in teams, so this is an opportunity to have folks work together and live together,” said Dr. Danny Jacobs, president of OHSU. “The future of healthcare is about teams of individuals who are all focused on patient centered, family oriented care.”
Jacobs visited Coos Bay on Friday, Oct. 11 for a hard hat tour of the student housing. Jacobs also spoke to the community to thank the South Coast for serving 265 students in the last four academic years through their Campus for Rural Heath program, as well as residents in the internal medicine and surgery programs.
Prior to the events, Jacobs and Hargens-Bradley told The World that OHSU has been working on this long-term “housing solution” for four years.
This housing also is expected to help recruit more health professionals to the South Coast community, Hargens-Bradley wrote.
“We’re here as Oregon’s only public academic health center that is looking for and doing everything to improve the health and well being of Oregonians,” Jacobs said. “Like most premiere academic centers around the country, that means we pay attention to all of our duties and responsibilities.”
Jacobs pointed out that OHSU is not just a hospital, but a university with research, education and patient care. Among the responsibilities that come with each of those areas, in terms of training future providers on how to impact public health, “we consider that duty just as important as everything else,” he said.
“Given the opportunity to partner effectively with a community, oftentimes the trainees are the ones more likely to practice in that environment,” he said. “We think it’s good for Oregon, good for the university and feel that we’re fulfilling one of our core responsibilities.”
In the end, he sees the program growing. If all continues to go well, he said OHSU will start trying to find more places for its trainees to grow and learn.
“If you look at the total growth of our university, all disciplines, not just medicine, then the number of trainees we’re providing learning opportunities continues to increase,” Jacobs said.
As it is, a third of the state’s practicing doctors were trained in some regard at OHSU, while 54 percent of the state’s doctors are trained at OHSU.
“We’re excited to be here,” Jacobs said. “The future of healthcare in this country depends on partnership. The life expectancy in this country — even though we spend more and more of our gross domestic product on healthcare — the life expectancy went down three years in a row preceding 2018. That’s the first time that happened since WWI. To change this, partnership is key and we have to engage our communities. That’s why we’re here. To attend to the health and well being of all Oregonians.”