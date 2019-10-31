PORTLAND — Oregon Health & Science University ranks among the world’s most innovative research universities, according to assessments by two major news and scientific organizations released last week.
OHSU jumped to No. 42 on the Reuters Top 100: The World’s Most Innovative Universities list, up 10 spots from No. 52 in 2018. The list ranks the educational institutions doing the most to advance science, invent new technologies and help drive the global economy.
Nature Index published a global list of “Young Universities 2019,” and OHSU was singled out in several categories:
11th among top 100 young universities overall
1st in life sciences
15th among rising young universities
Nature Index says the supplement “highlights the world’s leading young universities (aged 50 and under) in the natural sciences in the Nature Index, and explores the research and strategies behind their success.”
The publication notes OHSU, the former University of Oregon Health Center, became independent of the university in 1974, and was renamed in 1981.
“We are honored to be recognized around the world for the work taking place at OHSU,” said Peter Barr-Gillespie, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief research officer for OHSU. “These distinctions reflect both painstaking efforts by our scientists and our collaborative approach in making discoveries, which together improve the health and well-being of people in Oregon and beyond.”
In addition, the research taking place at the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute was featured in a supplemental Nature Index article, Nine universities under 50 in the fast lane.