EUGENE — Northwest Community Credit Union's annual Project Community mini-grant award program surprised Coos County educators with awards totaling $6,200.
Surprise check presentations in all but one of the following classrooms took place on Tuesday, Nov. 19. North Bend Middle School received the award Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Coos Bay
• Marshfield High School: Kaley Sweet is buying virtual business software, including accounting and personal finance, for a new business program.
• Millicoma Intermediate School: Cody Carlson will buy monthly science kits for hands-on science projects.
North Bend
• North Bay Elementary School: Tiffany Schoonover will purchase a variety of P.E. equipment for a newly created Physical Education program.
• North Bend High School: Becky Phillips' funding will purchase Activa Rigid Wrap Plaster Cloth to make sculptures of body organs for Art and Science projects.
• North Bend High School: Blake Kemp will purchase micropipettes for the biotechnology lab.
• North Bend Middle School: Darren Sinko is buying supplies to build underwater remote-operated vehicles to teach his class about buoyancy and fluid behavior.
Project Community awards program
Northwest Community Credit Union began 2019 Project Community mini-grant award deliveries to 68 Oregon educators Nov. 18. Sixty schools located in Clackamas, Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Linn-Benton and Multnomah counties will receive surprise awards in the form of giant checks between Nov. 18-22.
Educators submitted requests in the fall for classroom supplies, technology, books, special classroom projects, programs or field trips. The credit union grants will be used in the academic year 2020 to support creative curriculum and classroom experiences varying among elementary, middle and high school levels.
New this year: $11,600 of the total awards fund Financial Reality Grants designed to support projects, programs or curriculum developing skills and habits of children and youth in saving, money handling, personal finance, budget building, safe borrowing, investing, economic principles, digital purchasing or app-driven financial practices.
"Project Community was designed to boost the work of educators who create meaningful learning experiences for kids. We want to help inspire learning, by supporting the innovative ideas of teachers who just need a little assistance to implement a great lesson plan," said Northwest Community Credit Union President and CEO John Iglesias.
A total of $76,000 will be presented to schools throughout Oregon in November. Winner announcements as awarded may be found at NWCU.com.
This is the fifth year of the Project Community mini-grant program. By Nov. 22, a new grand total of 321 educators will have been awarded over $300,000 in funding.
