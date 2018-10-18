COOS COUNTY – One teen is working to improve emergency storage containers meant to be used after an anticipated 9.2 earthquake hits the Cascadia subduction zone off the Oregon coast.
North Bend High School 10th grader Tyler Hill heard last February that the Marshfield High School shipping containers were to be turned into emergency storage units and wanted to help. As a Boy Scout looking to earn his Eagle Scout badge, he saw this as both an opportunity as well as a service project.
“I offered to build the shelving for them,” he said. “It would be a service to the school by helping them save money as well.”
In another two weeks, the shelving will be finished, and are to hold blankets, clothing, water filters, and meals.
Though Marshfield’s parking lot behind the auditorium has two of these 40-foot long containers, one is owned by the Coos Bay Fire Department. Hill isn’t working on that, but rather the one owned by the high school.
“My dad is a teacher at Marshfield, so when I was taking the teen CERT course, which got me into emergency prep, he mentioned that this was needed and so I took it up with the superintendent,” Hill recalled. “(Bryan Trendell) had me do research. After I came back with plans, he said I could go for it.”
Now Hill is overseeing the project, with three to four other Scouts helping him occasionally.
“I’ve been with the Boy Scouts since I was 11, and before that was a Cub Scout since I was eight,” Hill said. “It started out as a fun church thing and I kept with it. It helped me learn important skills.”
As for the project itself, Hill said it is fulfilling, especially since he knows it will one day benefit community members who flee to the MHS gathering site after an earthquake hits.
“It might not happen in my lifetime, but at some time in the future it will,” he said.