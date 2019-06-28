NORTH BEND — The new superintendent for the North Bend School District has arrived.
In a press release from NBSD, Kevin Bogatin has been busy getting acquainted with the district. During May and June, Bogatin frequently returned to the area to meet with staff, visit schools and speak with board members.
“With over 24 years of employment experience as a teacher, principal and district-level administrator, Bogatin brings a wealth of educational experience as he takes the reigns of the North Bend School District,” the release said. “Bogatin grew up in Iowa, graduated from the University of Northern Iowa and completed his graduate studies at the University of Phoenix and the University of Oregon.”
He began his career in the Beaverton School District, spent 10 years as principal and associate principal for the Lake Oswego and Lebanon areas before going on to be the assistant superintendent at the Corvallis School District in 2010, the release said.
“He is married to Cameo and has two children,” the release said. “His daughter Hannah attends Southern Oregon University and Eli, his son, will be a junior next year at the North Bend High School.”
He is replacing outgoing Superintendent Bill Yester.
“(Bogatin) is excited about joining the community and looks forward to working with our community and school district staff,” the release said.
To set up a meeting with Bogatin, call the district office at 541-756-2521 or email cschreiber@nbend.k12.or.us.