NORTH BEND — A community input session is being held tonight, Oct. 7, to help the North Bend School District apply for Student Investment Account funds.
According to a press release from the district, the newly passed Student Success Act “signals a critical and important focus on rural communities, students of color and other student groups who have been historically underserved.”
This “game-changer” bill is implementing almost $2 billion for early learning and kindergarten through 12th grade education, as well as nearly $500 million to Oregon schools through the Student Investment Account, the release said.
“This account is a non-competitive grant,” the release said. “The focus of the Student Investment Account is on key areas for improvement – from reducing class size, increasing instructional time, addressing health and safety needs and ensuring a well-rounded education.”
For the NBSD to apply, it must engage with the community. To do this, the district is hosting the community input session to hear from locals and get people involved with the schools.
The input session runs tonight from 6:30 to 8 at the North Bend High School Hall of Champions.
The district is also engaging with the school PTO/PTA and other community groups for feedback, as well as asking the public to provide written feedback by completing an online survey at https://forms.gle/DJi6urNkxqRdoRCt7.
“Your voice is important,” the release said. “Please help us focus our efforts on what is best for all students of North Bend.”