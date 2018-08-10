NORTH BEND — Registration for students planning to attend the North Bend School District will begin next week.
Elementary registration will take place from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 16-17. Grades K-5 may register at North Bay Elementary, 93670 Viking Lane; or Hillcrest Elementary, 1100 Maine Ave. Kindergarten students must be five years of age on or before Sept. 1.
North Bend Middle School registration for grades 6-8 is Aug. 16-17 from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. and noon-3 p.m. at the middle school, 1500 16th St.
North Bend High School registration for returning grades 9-12 is Friday, Aug. 17 from 7:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m. New students should call 541-751-7183 to make an appointment for registration. The high school is located at 2323 Pacific Ave.
First time and kindergarten enrollment students bring a copy of their birth certificate, record of immunizations and proof of residency.
For more information, visit www.nbend.k12.or.us or call 541-756-2521.