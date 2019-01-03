NORTH BEND — The North Bend School Board is asking for the community’s input on its next superintendent.
According to a press release from the district, community outreach focus groups begin Jan. 8 and 9.
“In an effort to collect information about what characteristics the community, staff, students and partners desire in the next superintendent of North Bend School District, the search executives will be meeting with multiple groups over a two-day period,” the release said.
The public is invited to participate in a community forum on Tuesday, Jan. 8 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the North Bend High School’s Hall of Champions, located in NBHS’s gym parking lot.
“Please consider attending to share your thoughts to help the board identify the right individual to lead the district into the next chapter,” the release said.