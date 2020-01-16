NORTH BEND — The North Bend School District is joining 196 other districts in the state to celebrate January as “School Board Recognition Month.”
According to a press release from NBSD, Superintendent Kevin Bogatin made the announcement about the appreciation month on Friday, Jan. 10.
“Our school board members spend countless hours of unpaid time working to provide the best possible education for our students,” Bogatin said in the release. “They also serve as the corporate board of directors for one of our community’s largest employers. Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”
The release explained the role of school board members as first representing “their fellow citizens’ views and priorities in the complex enterprise of maintaining and running the community’s public schools.” In addition, it stated that the board also reinforces the principle of local control over public education, which is an important, highly valued aspect of education in Oregon.
“Too often the efforts of school board members go unrecognized,” Bogatin said.
You have free articles remaining.
The school board’s main goal is to support student achievement, Bogatin added. To achieve that goal, the board focuses on the following needs creating a vision for what parents and citizens want their school district to become and how to make student achievement the top priority, as well as setting standards for what students must learn and be able to do.
The board also assesses whether schools achieve their goals and whether students are learning, while also accounting for the outcomes of decisions and by tracking progress and reporting results, among many other jobs.
“At the January 16, 2020 Board Meeting, student representatives from North Bay Elementary, Hillcrest Elementary, North Bend Middle School and North Bend High School will present each board member with a book donated to their school library in recognition of the Board,” the release said. “In addition, students from our CTE programs will present each board member with a North Bend Bulldog gift. On behalf of each school staff and district administrator, we want to thank the board for their service to our schools and community, understanding that they do this work as a community volunteer.”
“Even though we are making a special effort during January to show appreciation for our school board members, we recognize their contributions reflect a year-round effort on their part,” Bogatin said. “They are dedicated individuals who are committed to improving student achievement and to fighting for the best for all of our students.”